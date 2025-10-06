Recent experiences with Headphones / Computer Audio

I have been reading through Headphones and Headphoneadvice Reddits recently but also watching a lot of YouTube videos by Gadgeterytech, Rtings, Joshua and some from Resolve and his companion (forgot his name). I am still a complete nub in this space but felt I wanted to share out my experience since I just went through 9 headset and 3 DACs.



Sound preference: I prefer a V shape curve and love strong bass, warmth but with clarity (for vocals and footsteps). I am quite sensitive to treble in 2-4KHz range and 8-10K KHz but also need an airy and expansive soundstage. I also realized I prefer closed backs over open backs (I know limits soundstage) but open backs don't let me focus in games since I play fast paced FPS shooters like BF and COD. In single player I play all types of games and lately have been running through Borderlands 4.



Budget: My budget was around 300$ to find the best DAC/Headphone combo and be done with it. I was purposefully not looking to spend any more. *Spoiler* I did end up spending more lol.



Testing methodology:

Music: I tried a lot of tracks to ensure that I could A/B/C test all the headphones. Primary track to check for sibilance/cymbals was Lose my mind from F1 movie. Other tracks were Billie Eilish Bad Guy for bass and Hotel California for instrument separation. Of course I also tried the usual popular music tracks (mostly weekend, Alex warren etc. stuff) and some oldies like Here I am from Bryan Adams or This is my life from Bon Jovi.

Movies: For movies I tried Mission Impossible latest one. It opens up with quite an orchestral sound and is great for sound. Finally John Wick scenes especially from movie 4 always help.

Gaming: 2-4 rounds of Call of Duty BO6 Stakeout map. Run through of a mission or two in Borderlands 4. Some single player games like Stellar Blade or Last of Us 2 (lots of vocal audio).



Average testing time per headset 3-4 hours.



Software used: APO with Peace GUI. Tuning down using the 13 bands and sometimes additional parametric filters for treble. Audeze HQ for Audeze. Sonar/GG for Arctis Nova Pro.



I currently daily a Corsair HS50 Pro (I know - let's all laugh) but also tried basically all the top community recommended options. So this is a mini review fwiw.



The headsets I tried and my impressions.



Logitech g pro X - no bass slam. Very poor imaging. Felt almost muted after I tried it with its own usb dac and my Play! 3 dac (which I also returned). Gaming had no feeling to it.



Razer Blackshark V2X - Good bass but overall the mids were muddy. Footsteps felt unnatural and upper treble was harsh even after using EQ.



DT 990 Pro - Good headphones. Sound quality was very nice but I didn’t have a powerful dac (only had Play! 4 at the time which I also returned). 80 ohms was hard to drive. Plus the Beyerdynamic treble got to me. It also bled all sound so basically I felt I could hear everything around me and not focus on the game.



Audeze Maxwell - Fantastic specs. Those planars had a lot of headroom. I tried using 2 EQs to get it to where I wanted it. But the bass slam never came and sub bass was flat. It almost sounded clinical. Even without EQ, the footsteps were unnatural in games. The headset weight also was killing me. Surprisingly the best it worked was when connected to my iPhone or Mac. With PC the software really kept these from greatness. There was no warmth also.



Arctis Nova Pro wired - Good headphones for comfort. Sound was so so. Complete mush at top end of the range. The profiles that they are proud of sucked ass. Treble killed my ears when I used the call of duty profile. The dac also is weak. Oh and I forgot to mention the GG/Sonar nonsense from Arctis Nova Pro drove me up the wall initially. I had to learn how to use it but the DAC is just not good enough for me. I tried many profiles and even did my own but the sound never really worked out. Frankly it sounded best using my Peace/APO EQ with Play! 4 usb dac lol. Still very mushy at the top end.



ATH M50X - possibly best sounding and tunable headphones of the lot but made by sadists who don’t know what comfort it. Cheap plastic around drivers was already squeaky on day one. Even pad replacement couldn’t fix the headaches it gave me.



DT 770 Pro X - Great sound but the upper end treble is exaggerated and killed my ears. Also I bought a used set which had right ear damaged (rumble etc) so had to go back.



Senn H560 S - This is the worst of the lot. Completely dead and neutral headset. Even with EQ there was no bass. Treble was whatever. Soundstage felt like I was sitting outside on the road and trying to play a game. No isolation. Just terribad.



In addition to the above I tried K11 with DT 770 Pro and it was very nice. However, probably would need EQ to tone down the top end of treble range (around 8-10K KHz) which is very sharp. Not sure who listens to such high treble but it is not for me. I also tried the DT 770 Pro X (again in the shop) with a K11 dac and it had higher sound (less impedance so less need for gain) but again the top end of treble is too harsh for my ears.



This makes about 9 headsets that I tried recently and 3 affordable DACs. I currently am back to using my trusty HS50 Pro which is a 50$ headset. With a little tuning it is perfect for gaming and I can hear footsteps just fine.



After all of the above I ended up ordering Fiio K13 R2R and Fiio FT1. Hoping that it all works out for me since this is coming from China/Ali Express.