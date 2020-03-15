Rebuilding Plex and NAS setup into single Host

What are your goals with the build other than combining everything into one box?

Noise? Expand ability? How many drives do you have currently do you think you'll need more at any point?



IMO that case seems really pricey for what amounts to a 8-bay hot swap ~ be it may it looks really nice and has some cool features. ~note: the SAS card you listed will need a SFF-8087 to SFF-8643 cable.

I'm a big fan of the Fractal Design 7 and 7 XL since they came out, you can fit a crazy amount of drives in those cases.



If you haven't checked it out unRAID is my OS of choice for plex media storage especially around expanding/adding space~ it does VMs/docker containers/gpu pass through etc as well ~ only drawback is, its not free.