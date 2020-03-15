Rebuilding Plex and NAS setup into single Host

V

Vengance_01

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 23, 2001
Messages
5,959
Edit** Build has been revised. Need help finding nice 2-3U case under 19inch depth that is rack mountable with hot-swap bays if possible and can accept standard ATX PSU's

Current Build. All Parts ordered minus case. Less than haft the cost of my previous without case. Old purposed build was a 1000$ with a Ryzen 6 core and Server AM4 Mobo

Intel Xeon E3-1265L V3 109$ has onboard GPU so I will pass this to my windows or Linux VM for hardware encoding
Super Micro X10SLL-F Ebay 74-89$
32GB DDR3 4x8GB sticks ECC Samsung Chips Ordered 65$ on mobo HCL for memory
Samsung 64GB USB 3.1 Flash drive boot disk ESXi/unraid/Proxmon 13$
Inland Pro 480GB SSD ESXi/unraid/Proxmon Datastore 60$(right balance for speed, cost and brand I trust)
Noctua LP Heatsink+Fan Have
Dell H200 8 Port HBA Mini SAS/SATA in IT mode 32$
EVGA BQ 500W Semi Modular ATX PSU 65$
HDDs 5x 4TB 7200RPM ZFS already configured have
Mics Cables 25$

Total Without Case 450$
 
Last edited:
Spartacus09

Spartacus09

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 21, 2018
Messages
1,311
What are your goals with the build other than combining everything into one box?
Noise? Expand ability? How many drives do you have currently do you think you'll need more at any point?

IMO that case seems really pricey for what amounts to a 8-bay hot swap ~ be it may it looks really nice and has some cool features. ~note: the SAS card you listed will need a SFF-8087 to SFF-8643 cable.
I'm a big fan of the Fractal Design 7 and 7 XL since they came out, you can fit a crazy amount of drives in those cases.

If you haven't checked it out unRAID is my OS of choice for plex media storage especially around expanding/adding space~ it does VMs/docker containers/gpu pass through etc as well ~ only drawback is, its not free.
 
Z

Zedicus

Gawd
Joined
Nov 2, 2010
Messages
611
you will want ECC unREG ram.
will you be passing the HBA through to a VM? it works but updates to either the host proxmox or VM can cause instability in the array. requires some maintenance and monitoring.
GPU passthrough is nice.

you could actually configure ZFS on proxmox and pass storage into a VM and do a file server that way.
OSX can be installed on proxmox with a ryzen based CPU (useless really, but cool)
 
V

Vengance_01

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 23, 2001
Messages
5,959
Work has been crazy getting a remote environment up. Stupid covid19 but thanks for the info. Will respond with thought to your guys post when my brain is not mush
 
V

Vengance_01

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 23, 2001
Messages
5,959
Well here is my budget build. I have changed course with my new rack mount setup and wanting to cut down on costs. Just need a case. Needs to be under 19 inch depth wise

Intel Xeon E3-1265L V3 109$ has onboard GPU so I will pass this to my windows or Linux VM for hardware encoding
Super Micro X10SLL-F Ebay 74-89$
32GB DDR3 4x8GB sticks ECC Samsung Chips Ordered 65$ on mobo HCL for memory
Samsung 64GB USB 3.1 Flash drive boot disk ESXi/unraid/Proxmon 13$
Inland Pro 480GB SSD ESXi/unraid/Proxmon Datastore 60$
Noctua LP Heatsink+Fan Have
Dell H200 8 Port HBA Mini SAS/SATA in IT mode 32$
EVGA BQ 500W Semi Modular ATX PSU 65$
HDDs 5x 4TB 7200RPM ZFS already configured have
Mics Cables/Fan Replacements 55$

Total Without Case 475$

Here is the top contender but expensive
iStarUSA M-280-MATX
http://www.istarusa.com/en/istarusa/products.php?model=M-280-MATX

Here is one that might fit the bill with an extra 5.25 to 3x3.5 HDD cage
http://www.plinkusa.net/webe239.htm#

They are local so I am going to see if I can do local pickup and save on shipping

Anyone else have ideas on a nice 2-3U case under 19inch depth that is rack mountable with hot-swap bays if possible and can accept standard ATX PSU's
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top