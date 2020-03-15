Rebuilding Plex and NAS setup into single Host

Vengance_01
Edit** Build has been revised. Need help finding nice 2-3U case under 19inch depth that is rack mountable with hot-swap bays if possible and can accept standard ATX PSU's
Current Build. All Parts ordered minus case. Less than haft the cost of my previous without case. Old purposed build was a 1000$ with a Ryzen 6 core and Server AM4 Mobo
Intel Xeon E3-1265L V3 109$ has onboard GPU so I will pass this to my windows or Linux VM for hardware encoding
Super Micro X10SLL-F Ebay 74-89$
32GB DDR3 4x8GB sticks ECC Samsung Chips Ordered 65$ on mobo HCL for memory
Samsung 64GB USB 3.1 Flash drive boot disk ESXi/unraid/Proxmon 13$
Inland Pro 480GB SSD ESXi/unraid/Proxmon Datastore 60$(right balance for speed, cost and brand I trust)
Noctua LP Heatsink+Fan Have
Dell H200 8 Port HBA Mini SAS/SATA in IT mode 32$
EVGA BQ 500W Semi Modular ATX PSU 65$
HDDs 5x 4TB 7200RPM ZFS already configured have
Mics Cables 25$
Total Without Case 450$
