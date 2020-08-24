Rebuilding BlackDragonx99

B

BlackDragon1971

Weaksauce
Joined
Dec 24, 2012
Messages
107
More parts arrived last weekend as I was camping. I have what I need to rebuild my main rig, BlackDragonx99.

Lian Li 011 Dynamic Razer Edition pc case
Lian Li 011 Dynamic Razer Edition.gif


Specs are in my sig, but will take more photos as I go.

Parts going into the rebuild
Corsair Commander Pro and Lighting Node Pro. Have the RGB Fan Node already installed for the 4x Corsair HD120 RGB fans.
117956472_10164121392290438_4409186401525063255_n_LI.jpg


From Bangood ... A black 19mm Bulgin -type antivandal switch w/ White LED ring. Already soldered and wired up. Tested as working, but external to the case. Time to drill a hole in the Aluminum front bezel below the USB C port.
Black Bulgin style White LED.png


Picked up and nice 3 pc. set of Canadian Tire Maximum step drills.
117872862_10164121392310438_5771127187043366374_n.jpg


Also came in were some Velcro cable ties and Zip ties for Cable Management. Which has been sorely lacking these last few months..

I will try to shoot photos of the rebuild as I go along after the disassembly of this rig.
But first to finish my coffee... ah... morning coffee
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top