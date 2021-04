Same here: Normal with clear tubing. I loved using Tygon for years. But the water must diffuse through it and slowly evaporate into the air. Every build would need a top up every few months depending on the size of the reservoir. Come to think of it, the builds with more tubing needed more frequent top ups.



Used EK ZMT on a recent build. Reservoir is still showing some loss, but not nearly as much as the Tygon. Never used hardline myself, not sure if it is better or worse.