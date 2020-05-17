Really New Egg?

GP40X
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 20, 2005
- Messages
- 154
This is just ridiculous. Just got a marketing email from New Egg offering two "Top Pick" motherboards.
I followed the links and both show to be out of stock and "Not available. See similar items below." Seems New Egg is now advertising motherboards they don't have and can no longer get. Sheesh.
