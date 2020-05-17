Really New Egg?

GP40X

This is just ridiculous. Just got a marketing email from New Egg offering two "Top Pick" motherboards.

1589761952420.png


I followed the links and both show to be out of stock and "Not available. See similar items below." Seems New Egg is now advertising motherboards they don't have and can no longer get. Sheesh.
 
GotNoRice

That's pretty lame.

But to be fair, it was enough to get you to actually click on a link in a spam email.
 
FrgMstr

GP40X said:
This is just ridiculous. Just got a marketing email from New Egg offering two "Top Pick" motherboards.

I followed the links and both show to be out of stock and "Not available. See similar items below." Seems New Egg is now advertising motherboards they don't have and can no longer get. Sheesh.
You think they send those ads out for free? Lol.

They are bought and paid for and have to go out on date regardless of stock.
 
