Ready to make the move to Linux

What version and distributions do you recommend ? I am not 100% sure if I will but sense I don't game that much anymore I think it is the right time! Would I be correct if your not a gamer or very little bit of a gamer linux is perfect ?
Also will my second screen, technically, my projector screen for my projector work under linux fine?
How will it handle HDR though ?
Also should I try Linux on VMWare Workstation first before moving over officially?
Also will my second screen, technically, my projector screen for my projector work under linux fine?
How will it handle HDR though ?
Also should I try Linux on VMWare Workstation first before moving over officially?