Ready to make the move to Linux

What version and distributions do you recommend ? I am not 100% sure if I will but sense I don't game that much anymore I think it is the right time! Would I be correct if your not a gamer or very little bit of a gamer linux is perfect ?


Also will my second screen, technically, my projector screen for my projector work under linux fine?

How will it handle HDR though ?


Also should I try Linux on VMWare Workstation first before moving over officially?
 
> What version and distributions do you recommend ? I am not 100% sure if I will but sense I don't game that much anymore I think it is the right time! Would I be correct if your not a gamer or very little bit of a gamer linux is perfect ?

I'd recommend starting with something like Ubuntu 20.04, it includes an installer and plenty of help online.
Personally I run Void Linux, but I wouldn't recommend that for someone completely new to Linux.
Professionally most of my work is done in some flavor of Ubuntu (hence the recommendation).

You can grab the Desktop image from here:
https://releases.ubuntu.com/20.04/

Plenty of Steam games (especially recent games) work using Proton (compatibility layer of sorts developed by Valve) now btw:
https://www.protondb.com/

> Also will my second screen, technically, my projector screen for my projector work under linux fine?

Probably, although I am not sure on the current state of proper support for multiple displays w/ different resolutions.

> How will it handle HDR though ?

No idea, sorry.

> Also should I try Linux on VMWare Workstation first before moving over officially?

If that's possible then yes - if anything this gives you a chance to play w/ Linux without committing to a full install.
 
