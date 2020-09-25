Ready to make the move to Linux

> What version and distributions do you recommend ? I am not 100% sure if I will but sense I don't game that much anymore I think it is the right time! Would I be correct if your not a gamer or very little bit of a gamer linux is perfect ?I'd recommend starting with something like Ubuntu 20.04, it includes an installer and plenty of help online.Personally I run Void Linux, but I wouldn't recommend that for someone completely new to Linux.Professionally most of my work is done in some flavor of Ubuntu (hence the recommendation).You can grab the Desktop image from here:Plenty of Steam games (especially recent games) work using Proton (compatibility layer of sorts developed by Valve) now btw:> Also will my second screen, technically, my projector screen for my projector work under linux fine?Probably, although I am not sure on the current state of proper support for multiple displays w/ different resolutions.> How will it handle HDR though ?No idea, sorry.> Also should I try Linux on VMWare Workstation first before moving over officially?If that's possible then yes - if anything this gives you a chance to play w/ Linux without committing to a full install.