RDNA2 vs Ampere Gaming Rasterization Performance Compilation

This is AMD presented performance. Compiled data into a single chart for comparison, one for 1440p and one for 4K. Since these were tested on a Zen 3 platform with Smart Access Memory enabled, results could vary a lot on different configurations.
Source: https://www.amd.com/en/gaming/graphics-gaming-benchmarks
Looking at 1440p, which is not an OC condition, AMD is looking really good, first chart is at 1440p where even the Radeon RX 6800 can even beat the 3090 in two games! The 6800 XT wins in four and 6900 XT in seven games!
At 4K, where Ampere can more effectively use the double FP32 unit in the SMs, it performs better but still AMD is kicking ASS with the 6900 XT winning in five! For a much lower price point.
If these RDNA2 card OC better, something that the Ampere cards do not do well, will just be more syrup over the Ice Cream.
While AMD were accurate and maybe more conservative with Zen 3, still need way more game tests, raytracing tests for those more interested, driver state, any odd things and so on. Anyways from the above prospective AMD is looking hot at this point. Comments on what you expect if you would, I am eagerly waiting for actual independent reviews.
System Configuration
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
|BF V
|Ultra
|System Memory
|16GB DDR4-3200Mhz
|Borderlands 3
|Badass
|Motherboard
|X570 Reference Platform
|COD Modern Warfare
|Ultra-Filmic SMAA T2x 16XAF
|System BIOS
|RQ21082B - AMD Smart Access Memory Enabled
|The Division 2
|Ultra TAA SS High 16XAF
|OS
|Win10 Pro x64 19041.508
|Doom Eternal
|Ultra Nightmare
|Radeon Driver Version
|20.45-201013n
|Forza Horizon 4
|Ultra
|GeForce Driver Version
|456.71
|Gears 5
|Ultra
|Resident Evil 3
|Ultra FXAA+TAA 16XAF
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider
|Highest noAA
|Wolfenstein Youngblood
|Mein Leben
