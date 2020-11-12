RDNA2 vs Ampere Gaming Rasterization Performance Compilation

This is AMD presented performance. Compiled data into a single chart for comparison, one for 1440p and one for 4K. Since these were tested on a Zen 3 platform with Smart Access Memory enabled, results could vary a lot on different configurations.
Source: https://www.amd.com/en/gaming/graphics-gaming-benchmarks

Looking at 1440p, which is not an OC condition, AMD is looking really good, first chart is at 1440p where even the Radeon RX 6800 can even beat the 3090 in two games! The 6800 XT wins in four and 6900 XT in seven games!

2560x1440corrected.png


At 4K, where Ampere can more effectively use the double FP32 unit in the SMs, it performs better but still AMD is kicking ASS with the 6900 XT winning in five! For a much lower price point.

3840x2160Corrected.png



If these RDNA2 card OC better, something that the Ampere cards do not do well, will just be more syrup over the Ice Cream.

While AMD were accurate and maybe more conservative with Zen 3, still need way more game tests, raytracing tests for those more interested, driver state, any odd things and so on. Anyways from the above prospective AMD is looking hot at this point. Comments on what you expect if you would, I am eagerly waiting for actual independent reviews.

System Configuration​

CPUAMD Ryzen 9 5900XBF VUltra
System Memory16GB DDR4-3200MhzBorderlands 3Badass
MotherboardX570 Reference PlatformCOD Modern WarfareUltra-Filmic SMAA T2x 16XAF
System BIOSRQ21082B - AMD Smart Access Memory EnabledThe Division 2Ultra TAA SS High 16XAF
OSWin10 Pro x64 19041.508Doom EternalUltra Nightmare
Radeon Driver Version20.45-201013nForza Horizon 4Ultra
GeForce Driver Version456.71Gears 5Ultra
Resident Evil 3Ultra FXAA+TAA 16XAF
Shadow of the Tomb RaiderHighest noAA
Wolfenstein YoungbloodMein Leben
 
While these look promising

I don't believe them for a second.

IF AMD had this level of performance in the chamber, we would have heard about it, and AMD would have used RT in their comparison benches.
 
KazeoHin said:
While these look promising

I don't believe them for a second.

IF AMD had this level of performance in the chamber, we would have heard about it, and AMD would have used RT in their comparison benches.
i KNOW. Like AMD is not even a real company as they sell rebranded 2nd stock garbage leftovers. Just one guy in a sweatshop stenciling AMD.
 
Let’s wait for reviews. Raytracing ≠ rasterization so performance on one doesn’t dictate the other. And just because they didn’t boast about performance doesn’t mean it won’t be there (see every single ryzen generation).
 
KazeoHin said:
While these look promising

I don't believe them for a second.

IF AMD had this level of performance in the chamber, we would have heard about it, and AMD would have used RT in their comparison benches.
I am unsure the nuance between everyone reading it on the AMD website and AMD presentation about it and people hearing about it.

Why do you not believe AMD rasterization performance benchmark from AMD because they would have used RT in their comparison benches if those numbers where true, if AMD numbers look betters without RT but not with RT maybe they would hide those.

Now there where the speculation goes, I think many would have felt 2 months ago that if AMD was just a bit slower in RT and faster without it, that they would have been really open about it and shown it, so that the fact they hide them mean a lot.

That was because it was a bit of a pipe dream that they would be the faster 4K cards, now that it is a fact not having the but slower in RT (even it is not by much) getting around could be a strategy, I feel we will have to wait and that we cannot conclude much about how much slower they will be in RT (or not slower and not looking has good)
 
Mega6 said:
i KNOW. Like AMD is not even a real company as they sell rebranded 2nd stock garbage leftovers. Just one guy in a sweatshop stenciling AMD.
Not that, its just that AMD shows itself in the best light. If the RX6K series beats Nvidia in RT games, they would be showing that in the dozens of benchmarks they've made public.
 
LukeTbk said:
I am unsure the nuance between everyone reading it on the AMD website and AMD presentation about it and people hearing about it.

Why do you not believe AMD rasterization performance benchmark from AMD because they would have used RT in their comparison benches if those numbers where true, if AMD numbers look betters without RT but not with RT maybe they would hide those.

Now there where the speculation goes, I think many would have felt 2 months ago that if AMD was just a bit slower in RT and faster without it, that they would have been really open about it and shown it, so that the fact they hide them mean a lot.

That was because it was a bit of a pipe dream that they would be the faster 4K cards, now that it is a fact not having the but slower in RT (even it is not by much) getting around could be a strategy, I feel we will have to wait and that we cannot conclude much about how much slower they will be in RT (or not slower and not looking has good)
I read the title wrong, I thought these were "leaked" RT numbers, not Raster-only.

Raster only makes MUCH more sense, and I believe them.
 
KazeoHin said:
Not that, its just that AMD shows itself in the best light. If the RX6K series beats Nvidia in RT games, they would be showing that in the dozens of benchmarks they've made public.
AMD doesnt have to beat. It just has to COMPETE. I couldn't give a crap about a few FPS in raytracing. It's like the intel guys on "we're better in games" by meaningless few FPS. So what? Which btw doesnt happen any more.
 
Mega6 said:
AMD doesnt have to beat. It just has to COMPETE. I couldn't give a crap about a few FPS in raytracing. It's like the intel guys on "we're better in games" by meaningless few FPS. So what? Which btw doesnt happen any more.
You seem to be talking about 2 different thing, what does it has to do for you to buy a card vs what it has to do for AMD marketing team deciding to show it in the result.

I am not sure that AMD just has to compete to not keep the lower score secret (i.e. I would not conclude that they are much slower just by the secrecy)
 
LukeTbk said:
You seem to be talking about 2 different thing, what does it has to do for you to buy a card vs what it has to do for AMD marketing team deciding to show it in the result.

I am not sure that AMD just has to compete to not keep the lower score secret (i.e. I would not conclude that they are much slower just by the secrecy)
I don't know if english is a foreign language to you but I really can't decipher exactly what you are trying to convey.
 
Mega6 said:
I don't know if english is a foreign language to you but I really can't decipher exactly what you are trying to convey.
That a good intuition (about the second language)

I will try to keep it simple, someone is saying that :
If the RX6K series beats Nvidia in RT games, they would be showing that in the dozens of benchmarks they've made public.
To which you are answering:
AMD doesnt have to beat. It just has to COMPETE.

Implying that AMD is not competing with NVidia on RT performance otherwise they would be making it public, because they do not need to beat them for it to still be a good sales pitch to include RT performance.

I disagree, you could be right, but maybe they are competing and being close enough. But like I said maybe you are talking about something else to the message you quoted and talking about something else, your personal preference and just saying that for you just competing in RT is more than enough.
 
