WebCam Razer Kiyo Pro. A camera that has capture on a PC.



This WebCam comes in lighter with less light, and does not need a harsh light to make the picture without shadows and be seen well.



I ran into a problem with several computers I tried to use it on. At first when the device manager detects it and puts in the generic drivers, the Microsoft CAMERA

programs work with it. Then I install the Synapse software that comes up automatically when this device is plugged in to adjust it and log into the RAZER

website.



NOT ENOUGH USB CONTROLLER, was an error message I got to get some idea. Otherwise, the Microsoft CAMERA software has a conflicting use of

the camera. Another program uses the camera error message.



I signed out of the Synapse program and the CAMERA software works good enough.



Are there USB controllers offered for sale that would solve this? It should be what everyone is having a problem with.



Old and new computers with both Windows 10 or 11, and the same problem with some other program already using the camera.