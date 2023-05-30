Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

https://blog.playstation.com/2023/05/30/ratchet-clank-rift-apart-is-coming-to-pc-on-july-26/

Ray-traced shadows and reflections.

PC Features​

  • Blast your way through an interdimensional adventure as Ratchet and Clank make their way to PC for the very first time!
  • Wrap your eyes around delightful, diverse dimensions, with ultra-wide support for 21:9, 32:9, and 48:9 (triple monitor support) resolutions!*
  • See the omniverse brought to life with the option of unlocked frame rates! You can also enjoy ray-traced reflections, as well as newly added, ray-traced shadows for exteriors.**
  • Witness the very latest, performance-enhancing upscaling technologies for yourself, including NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 2, Intel XeSS and Insomniac Games’ Temporal Injection. NVIDIA Reflex and image quality-enhancing NVIDIA DLAA are also supported.
  • Choose from a wide variety of graphics quality options to tailor to a wide range of devices, all the way from high-end PCs to portable PC gaming devices.
  • Play with the DualSense™ controller to experience haptic feedback and dynamic trigger effects.*** Or choose mouse and keyboard – with a wide range of control customization options.
  • Includes support for achievements and cloud saves on PC game launchers.
More to be revealed closer to release.

1685460685444.png
 
so 2 years and 1 month after the initial PS5 release...so far the quickest turnarounds have been Last of Us: Part 1 (a little over 6 months) and Returnal (1 year and 10 months)

I'm usually not into platforming games but Ratchet and Clank got a lot of great reviews so I might give it a shot...should look even better on PC with the exclusive RT shadows...I'm guessing another $59.99 price
 
I wonder if it will have loading screens on PC. The PS5 version was pretty much seemless if I recall.
 
LittleBuddy said:
I wonder if it will have loading screens on PC. The PS5 version was pretty much seemless if I recall.
Click to expand...
I imagine that it will leverage DirectStorage. The seamless nature of the game is pretty much necessary for it to play properly. We'll see what they will compromise on for people without DirectStorage or if it will be a requirement.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top