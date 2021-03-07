Raspberry Pi 4 vs x86 Emulation

robijito123
Questions does hardforum have a singlebard computing area?
But actual question for Raspberry Pie 4 vs say a i7 3770s or a 6600 i5, in regards to gaming and speed which would you recommend starting down the path for a Retro Pie / Windows retro gaming experience, assuming x86 or rPi 4 are relativelyy similar acquisition costs.
