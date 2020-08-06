Rant about lack of hard disk progress

Guys, I bought my current NAS drives almost exactly six years ago: WD Red WD30EFRX 3TB for $99 each. I was looking to upgrade today and the prices are about the same! 6 YEARS later! A 3TB RED NAS drive is about $80.

I remember the years of HD’s sizes for a certain cost about doubling every 18 months, long gone now. Going for even a reasonable upgrade to 10 TB is $270.

Anyone else disappointed? With SSDs taking over a large share of storage volume, it appears the investment and gains in large disks has shrunk substantially.

Perhaps the tech is at a turning point where ssds will eclipse disks for even large storage in the next 5 years and manufacturers are planning to gear down the disc tech.

What are your thoughts?