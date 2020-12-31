Random reboots ~only~ when idle - Linux and Windows

So, clearly a hardware issue of ~some~ kind, but I'm torn on swapping the PSU or the motherboard first. Memcheck passes 100%.



System:

Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite

Ryzen 3950X

Hyper-EVO 212 cooler (for now, waiting on replacement backplate so I can put an AIO on this, but crash is at idle, so... not heat/load)?

EVGA RTX 3070

2x32GB G.Skill Trident Neo (@ XMP - 3200Mhz).

Oculus Rift + 2 sensors (rift on 3.2 port, sensors on 3.1 ports), basic keyboard/mouse, wired ethernet from motherboard.

1x1TB NVMe (Inland Professional)

Older HX650 Corsair PSU



Dual boots Ubuntu 20.04



System will reboot if it's idle - hard reboot, fans spin up, and it comes back fine. Does this idling in Linux or Windows. If I fire up a Time Spy stress test, it'll run for hours just fine. Same for playing VR games. Intermittently, idling in Linux (when it's not playing VR), it reboots. If I leave it sitting in windows, it reboots (sometimes). No pattern I can tell - thought it was heat (I have a script that reboots to linux after I finish playing VR, so it can go back to running backup jobs) and it would tend to reboot after that (waits about 2-3 minutes at the linux desktop, then reboots)... but it'll run workloads forever. It's only if its IDLING that it does this - I've literally played Robo Recall and Lone Echo for hours, and it's been running the time spy stress test for an hour now... stable as could be. But end that and let it sit? Windows there's about a 20% chance for a reboot - if I reboot straight to linux, we're guaranteed to do so. If I turn it off for 5+ minutes, linux will probably be stable.



It's WEIRD.

Oh, the one reason I'm thinking motherboard? The Rift stopped working on one of the 3.1 ports - had to move it to a 3.2 (audio just dropped), which... yeah. Weird.