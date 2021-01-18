Random Color banding issue.

I have a recurring issue where I will start to notice obvious color banding on images in websites or images on my computer. It only does it on my center monitor (Samsung C32HG70 32" 1440P 144hz HDR monitor) and not either of my side monitors (HP ZR2740W 27" 1440P 60hz non-HDR monitors).



My temporary fix is to go into the Windows HD Color settings, select my main Samsung Display, and then toggle "Use HDR" On then Off. I always leave it off, I just use that toggle to fix this issue. I don't think that this issue is necessarily even related to HDR, I think that toggle simply resets the display driver, thereby fixing whatever is causing the problem. I don't even know if this is a Display issue, or a videocard / driver issue, or what. I'm assuming it's display related because it only happens on 1/3 of my monitors.



Interestingly, this doesn't seem to happen while gaming. It mainly happens while browsing the web.