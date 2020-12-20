Ran D5 pump while dry, now case vibrates

I was rebuilding my loop and thought it was a bright idea to keep the D5 running while the reservoir was empty and dump water in. I have a dual D5 pump setup. Well, the case kept rattling after that, and I eventually realized it was all from one pump. It's a variable speed D5 pump, and when I have it at 5 (the highest speed) case rattles, but when I turn it to 3 or below, I don't feel rattling. After looking this up, my guess is that I damaged the impeller when it was running on dry and it's probably grinding a bit, at least at higher speeds.Should I just replace this pump? Or, can I keep the one still good pump running at 5, and turn down the affected pump to 3 where I don't hear rattling?This is my pump/reservoir.