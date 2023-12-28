Rambus Advances Data Center Server Performance with Industry-First Gen4 DDR5 RCD

Boosts data rate to 7200 MT/s for a 50% memory bandwidth increase over
""With memory being an essential enabler of server performance, the need for greater memory bandwidth continues its meteoric rise driven by demanding workloads like generative AI,” said Sean Fan, chief operating officer at Rambus. “The Rambus Gen4 DDR5 RCD is the latest demonstration of our commitment to providing leadership products ahead of the market need to support our customers’ current and planned server platforms.”

“Advanced workloads, led by the breathtaking pace of innovation in AI, are driving an accelerated roadmap of new server platforms for the data center,” said Shane Rau, VP, Computing Semiconductors at IDC. “DDR5 RCDs are critical to support the performance, power, and signal integrity required of RDIMMs in AI servers."

Rambus DDR5 memory interface chips including the RCD, Serial Presence Detect (SPD) Hub and Temperature Sensors are important in achieving a new level of performance for leading-edge servers. With over 30 years of high-performance memory experience, Rambus is renowned for its signal integrity (SI) / power integrity (PI) expertise. This expertise helps enable DDR5 memory interface chips delivering superior performance and reliability for data center server RDIMMs."

https://www.businesswire.com/news/h...Performance-with-Industry-First-Gen4-DDR5-RCD
 
https://www.businesswire.com/news/h...Performance-with-Industry-First-Gen4-DDR5-RCD
They could invent a cure for cancer, and I still wouldn't want it.

Rambus can go fuck themselves.

Never forget.
 
