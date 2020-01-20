RAM won't go past XMP settings

Discussion started by guytanatz, Jan 20, 2020

    guytanatz

    Corsair VENGEANCE RGB PRO 2x16GB DDR4 3200 C16
    ASUS ROG Strix Gaming-i z390
    Intel 9700k


    I have a rock solid, manual OC on the CPU @ 5.1ghz, 1.36 CPU core. BCLK is at 100 and ratio is 100:100. CPU VCCIO and CPU System agent both set to 1.1V per a CPU overclocking outline I followed (could either of these be the culprit? Better set to auto? Do these even affect my CPU overclock?)


    Memory settings are manually set to XMP values and I cannot for the life of me touch anything related to the memory at all or the PC won't even post. 1.3625V on the DRAM and I can't raise frequency to even 3300 nor can I lower CAS to 15. Straight 3200, C16 @ 1.35V is all I can get. I've read C16 3200 RAM is generally the weakest overclocking RAM out there - is this just all I will get?
     
    kirbyrj

    It's possible that is all you can get, but it's unlikely. What happens when you change the Cas to 18 and try for higher memory speeds?
     
