RAM won't go past XMP settings

Corsair VENGEANCE RGB PRO 2x16GB DDR4 3200 C16

ASUS ROG Strix Gaming-i z390

Intel 9700k





I have a rock solid, manual OC on the CPU @ 5.1ghz, 1.36 CPU core. BCLK is at 100 and ratio is 100:100. CPU VCCIO and CPU System agent both set to 1.1V per a CPU overclocking outline I followed (could either of these be the culprit? Better set to auto? Do these even affect my CPU overclock?)





Memory settings are manually set to XMP values and I cannot for the life of me touch anything related to the memory at all or the PC won't even post. 1.3625V on the DRAM and I can't raise frequency to even 3300 nor can I lower CAS to 15. Straight 3200, C16 @ 1.35V is all I can get. I've read C16 3200 RAM is generally the weakest overclocking RAM out there - is this just all I will get?