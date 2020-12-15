RAM or mother board causing no post

So, I don't know exactly what it is but, I'm going to send all of the info I have about this. So I'm building with an i5 9600k Gigabyte B365M DDS3H and Corsair Vengeance LPX 3200MHz The motherboard only supports 2666 MHZ I'm assuming the mother board auto sets the RAM to 2666MHz so that I have upgrading room. And if I want to OC my cpu I just have to save up money for a new motherboard. Anyways, I originally built it with a different motherboard. I tested the mother board and.. Nothing. I sent the motherboard back and bought a new one still nothing. So I began to trouble shoot. I put the ram in the different slots still nothing. ( the PSU was test I even tried it with another psu still nothing.) I took the ram out still nothing. I took the CPU out still nothing. I tried it with just the RAM, still nothing. I believe it's the motherboard and I just got extremely unlucky. Nothing is used it's all new. I'm extremely disappointed. I just don't know what to send back. ( I'm giving my friend my old pc for Christmas it's a 1080 with a i5 6500 ). I really want to be able to get my new computer working before Christmas. Maybe something killed the motherboard, I don't know. Please give a good solid response with evidence. (either say the dead component or what killed what part. Preferably both.)