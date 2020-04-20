RAM Causing GPU Issues?

Ran into a weird problem last week where applying any OC in Afterburner or Precision X1 would make my computer unstable. Backing off the RAM speed and timings resolved that, but I'm still seeing decreased performance in benchmarks and games. GPU isn't going over the base 1510Mhz, and GPU voltage isn't exceeding 0.775V.



Power supply checks out OK. I'm wondering if it could be the RAM causing these additional issues, just not really sure as I haven't seen something like this before.