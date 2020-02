Hi all just got a Sweet Deal on a Qnap TS-469 Pro, i have 4 6Tb Drives and i upgraded memory to the Max, i been reading up on how raid 5 is hot garbage for 4 bay units, i was wondering what other options is there for least 1 drive redundancy? it will be a temp solution till i can gather parts for a nice amd nas setup, i will have a External usb 3 8tb drive to back up to as well.