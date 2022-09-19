Raid card for NAS.

vegeta535

I am trying to build a Nas and realized my nearly $400 MB can't do raid 5. Is the High Point RocketRAID 640L any good? I am really not familiar with raid cards. If it is not can anyone recommend a 4 SATA port card that won't break the bank?
 
honegod

honegod

bigddybn said:
Run a NAS OS
this course of action seems to get Brutally complex with incredible swiftness.
favorite seems to be to get a whole new computer to do all the harddrive stuff and use a network to connect the two computers.
second is creating a bunch of virtual machines on your computer to create a virtual network to do the same thing.
I see only ugliness in this, no beautiful solutions.
so far.
 
