Raid 1 questions

A

AP514

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 15, 2006
Messages
428
Hey all.... I am new to this so bear with me.....Do not want to do pure Software Raid.
I am looking to get a RAID CONTROLLER to install on my Computer. But most controllers that are in the $30-$80 range do not show Windows 10 or that large of a drive supported.
Here is what I am looking at doing.....
Install Windows 10 Pro on a Small 500GB SSD...
Then have 2- 12TB in Raid 1 with a 3rd 12TB drive as a long term to be loaded from the Raid 1 about 1 time every Month.

So looking for a Card and how to setup what I need..Ideas thoughts ??
 
R

Ready4Dis

Gawd
Joined
Nov 4, 2015
Messages
784
What's your computer? Most motherboards have raid support if you're just looking for a mirrored disk. Otherwise a bit more info, like do you want hardware RAID with battery backup? Internal, external? SAS/SATA?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top