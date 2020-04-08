Raid 1 questions

Hey all.... I am new to this so bear with me.....Do not want to do pure Software Raid.

I am looking to get a RAID CONTROLLER to install on my Computer. But most controllers that are in the $30-$80 range do not show Windows 10 or that large of a drive supported.

Here is what I am looking at doing.....

Install Windows 10 Pro on a Small 500GB SSD...

Then have 2- 12TB in Raid 1 with a 3rd 12TB drive as a long term to be loaded from the Raid 1 about 1 time every Month.



So looking for a Card and how to setup what I need..Ideas thoughts ??