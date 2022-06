For a moment I thought this was a DC challenge being proposed...haha. I was like...not so soon after the Pentathlon!...lol. Glad to have you on board. If you are interested, there is a BOINCGames challenge going on for Cosmology@home. However, that project requires the art of Virtualbox if you haven't delved into those work units types yet. They have the option for the non-Virtualbox work but the points are less. The advantage is less box overhead and less problems. If you are interested, let us know and we will walk you through getting started.