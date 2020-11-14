Radeons and Multiple monitors... any known issues?

I'm thinking of migrating to a single 6800XT when available.



I've been running a pair of 1080ti's in SLI to push 3 Omen 32" Freesync monitors for a bit now.



It's been a challenge to keep it running at times and nearly every reboot the taskbar shows up in a different location despite being locked.



A driver update will typically cause me 30minutes or so getting SLI and the screen spanning to work properly and the focus back on the center display.



Anyone running multiple displays on team RED's hardware able to share known issues?