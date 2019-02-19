Radeon VII Owner's Club!

Just got my Radeon VII last night, this card is amazing!The card is solid metal, it feels hefty and premium. Though plain looking in pictures, it's real nice in person.Some quick tests and I'm getting 60 fps at 4K max settings in Battlefield 5, Far Cry 5, Prey, DOOM, and Wolfenstein II.I might not even need to overclock, but I will take a look today and see how much headroom there is.I will say that coming from Vega 64 Crossfire, this is a significant improvement in smoothness in some games (for example, Prey and Far Cry 5 that were choppy before).AMD finally has a card for 4K gamers and the price is not too crazy considering the market. AMD has delivered.