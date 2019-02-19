Radeon VII Owner's Club!

Hey guys, I know there will not be a ton of us, but I figured I we should have our own thread vs the RX VEGA owner's club. It will make it easier to share OC/undervolt settings and such. I am getting a late start as I never opened my Sapphire card, and my AMD card just arrived yesterday thanks to the FedEx..I actually have another Sapphire coming, thanks to some crazy NE mess, but that card is going to be sold here on [H] or ebay.... Anyway, here are my twins for now. I am going to due a 24hr burn in before I tear the HSF off and WC the AMD card. I have an Alphacool universal GPU/HBM block for now and some quality copper heatsinks if the koolance VRM block I have does not work properly. Let's get the party started! {}