Radeon VII Owner's Club!

You are incorrect in the thinking that the memory clock just improves max FPS, especially with the VEGA family. The difference in both charts and "smoothness" is insane when taking a VEGA from 800/945mhz HBM to 1100Mhz+... cybereality , you are correct that this is a much better experience then VEGA Crossfire. I am having an issue with my AMD card...I put it into an old Athlon X4 945 platform I keep around for testing..I wanted to burn the card in OC'd for 24hrs before I took it apart and attempted the Ghetto WC'ing...I never see the loading windows icon etc...I was in bed with a severe migraine for the last 27 hours so I did not have time to mess with it yesterday..I need to make sure these cards are good before I tear my primary loop down.