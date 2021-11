Radeon Software Slimmer

horse said: this is def a nice little utility you've made here, much appreciated.



I have a somewhat related question for you though, gsdragoon...and you seem to be the person to ask as you know what you're doing. Is there a way I can get the newer drivers for for 6000 series vid cards to install on older versions of win 10? I'd much prefer to go back to my custom earlier win 10 (v1709 iirc) that has been stripped of all the useless bloat. Click to expand...

If you take the time and dig around enough, I think you can do the same for current versions of Windows 10 and even Windows 11. There's all sorts of stuff buried in Group Policy settings. But if you insist, my thought would be the installer JSON files. If you extract the installer (what the tool does), there are two files to look at. "\Bin64\cccmanifest_64.json" and "\Config\InstallManifest.json". Others with similar paths/names are not used and part of the installer mess. If you look in those files, each one has a list of packages. Under each package will be a section called "OSCheck". I'm not familiar with all that's going on, but it appears to be some kind of check against the OS version. There are a multiple packages that mention 10.0.17763 (1809). You could try changing those numbers to 10.0.16299 for (1706) or whatever the older version is that you are using. If that doesn't work, you might try this driver mod: https://forums.guru3d.com/threads/d...21-10-2-whql-gcn-legacy-pack-released.436611/