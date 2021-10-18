Radeon Software Slimmer

This became a personal project during the pandemic and a way to become more involved in the open source community. This may not be for everyone, but I wanted to share with this group. Please feel free to post here with any feedback, questions or issues you run into.

Main Page: https://github.com/GSDragoon/RadeonSoftwareSlimmer
Wiki: https://github.com/GSDragoon/RadeonSoftwareSlimmer/wiki
Downloads: https://github.com/GSDragoon/RadeonSoftwareSlimmer/releases

Radeon Software Slimmer is a utility to trim down the "bloat" with the Radeon Software for AMD GPUs on Microsoft Windows.

Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition introduced a ton of new features. You can read about it here. While many enjoy these features, there are some that do not. And to those users, they feel the software contains a lot of unnecessary bloat without any way to not install or disable it. Radeon Software Slimmer is aimed at those users who want to keep their systems as slim as possible. This software is not meant to disrespect AMD or it's hard-working employees. It was inspired by the NVIDIA driver slimming utility.

Radeon Software Slimmer is completely free and open source. It does not contain any advertisements, telemetry or reach out to the internet. Logging is captured within the application, for troubleshooting purposes, but does not write to file or leave the application unless you explicitly do so.

Disclaimer​

This software is NOT owned, supported or endorsed by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD).

Improper use could cause system instability. Use at your own risk!
cool but the installer offers a minimal install now. what does this do different.
 
cool but the installer offers a minimal install now. what does this do different.
It's been a while, but I believe the minimal install is really weak. It doesn't include the performance section with performance monitoring, fan control, voltage and clock settings, SAM toggle, etc. This utility lets you customize before and after the install at more granularity.
 
It's been a while, but I believe the minimal install is really weak. It doesn't include the performance section with performance monitoring, fan control, voltage and clock settings, SAM toggle, etc. This utility lets you customize before and after the install at more granularity.
no , it doesnt, thats the point, i thought that that is what this is. so what is it actually doing then, cause that sounds like a full install.
 
This software sounds great.
Don't let Pendragon discourage you. This is an awesome project!
 
no , it doesnt, thats the point, i thought that that is what this is. so what is it actually doing then, cause that sounds like a full install.
There's a TON more that gets installed with Radeon Software. The wiki pages cover that in more detail. There are several services, scheduled tasks, drivers, installers, etc that are included. Telemetry, several audio drivers, crash defender services, ryzen master, amd link, open vr, overlay, recording, screenshots, usb-c, constantly running services and more.
 
this is def a nice little utility you've made here, much appreciated.

I have a somewhat related question for you though, gsdragoon...and you seem to be the person to ask as you know what you're doing. Is there a way I can get the newer drivers for for 6000 series vid cards to install on older versions of win 10? I'd much prefer to go back to my custom earlier win 10 (v1709 iirc) that has been stripped of all the useless bloat.
 
this is def a nice little utility you've made here, much appreciated.

I have a somewhat related question for you though, gsdragoon...and you seem to be the person to ask as you know what you're doing. Is there a way I can get the newer drivers for for 6000 series vid cards to install on older versions of win 10? I'd much prefer to go back to my custom earlier win 10 (v1709 iirc) that has been stripped of all the useless bloat.
If you take the time and dig around enough, I think you can do the same for current versions of Windows 10 and even Windows 11. There's all sorts of stuff buried in Group Policy settings. But if you insist, my thought would be the installer JSON files. If you extract the installer (what the tool does), there are two files to look at. "\Bin64\cccmanifest_64.json" and "\Config\InstallManifest.json". Others with similar paths/names are not used and part of the installer mess. If you look in those files, each one has a list of packages. Under each package will be a section called "OSCheck". I'm not familiar with all that's going on, but it appears to be some kind of check against the OS version. There are a multiple packages that mention 10.0.17763 (1809). You could try changing those numbers to 10.0.16299 for (1706) or whatever the older version is that you are using. If that doesn't work, you might try this driver mod: https://forums.guru3d.com/threads/d...21-10-2-whql-gcn-legacy-pack-released.436611/
 
Thank you for creating this! A great option for those who want to keep a light footprint with the software that's installed.

Question for you: Is there not a way I can manually install the newest drivers for my R9 Fury? Back in the day you could edit the .ini file to include the hardware device ID to force an install. I tried this on the manifest lists but did not seem to help. Any idea or am I really SOL?
 
ok thanks for the info.

In your expertise, do you recon by changing those numbers in the cccmanifest_64, it will work? The installManifest in the Config folder doesn't mention anything about particular versions.

I don't really have the time to right now, but I guess I can put my 6700xt in my old comp which still has 1709 or 06 or whatever it is on it and give it a try. It'll probably be a few days most likely.
 
Hey OP thanks for taking the time to do this stuff. I use a similar thing on my desktop for nvidia. I wanted to try this for my laptop but do you think I should use amd's full uninstaller first or just a DDU wipe?
 
So I finally got around to giving this a try, and as I expected it did not work. One of the reasons why I put it off for so long is because I had a feeling editing those config files wouldn't work, and because I just didn't have the time. Sucks but oh well. thanks for the cool utility anyways.

I did manage to install the new 11.11.21 drivers with nothing more than the display driver, control panel, and the c++ redist, so that's kinda neat in of itself.
 
