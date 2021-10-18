GSDragoon
This became a personal project during the pandemic and a way to become more involved in the open source community. This may not be for everyone, but I wanted to share with this group. Please feel free to post here with any feedback, questions or issues you run into.
Main Page: https://github.com/GSDragoon/RadeonSoftwareSlimmer
Wiki: https://github.com/GSDragoon/RadeonSoftwareSlimmer/wiki
Downloads: https://github.com/GSDragoon/RadeonSoftwareSlimmer/releases
Radeon Software Slimmer is a utility to trim down the "bloat" with the Radeon Software for AMD GPUs on Microsoft Windows.
Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition introduced a ton of new features. You can read about it here. While many enjoy these features, there are some that do not. And to those users, they feel the software contains a lot of unnecessary bloat without any way to not install or disable it. Radeon Software Slimmer is aimed at those users who want to keep their systems as slim as possible. This software is not meant to disrespect AMD or it's hard-working employees. It was inspired by the NVIDIA driver slimming utility.
Radeon Software Slimmer is completely free and open source. It does not contain any advertisements, telemetry or reach out to the internet. Logging is captured within the application, for troubleshooting purposes, but does not write to file or leave the application unless you explicitly do so.
DisclaimerThis software is NOT owned, supported or endorsed by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD).
Improper use could cause system instability. Use at your own risk!