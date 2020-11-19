Radeon RX570 fan issue

I recently upgraded my computer (asus rog strix mobo, amd 3700x, 16 gig ram , 1 tb m.2, and a fresh win10 install) and put a Sapphire rx570 video card I had in my htpc for a couple of years (I'm not a gamer). Everything is working fine except for an odd issue with the video card fan. When my monitor shuts off but before the computer goes to sleep (30 minutes) the fan on the video card will spin up to full rpm every 20 seconds, stay there for about 5 seconds and repeat, over and over until I either wake the monitor or the system hibernates.



Any idea how I can stop it from doing that? It did not do this in the htpc I had it in and I have had no luck finding any mention of this particular fan problem.

Latest drivers are installed (radeon 20.9.1) and windows is up to date.

thanks!

Dawson