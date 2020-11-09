Radeon 6800 rumored to be 1.5x speed of 3090 for mining: Are we doomed?

So I just heard this news from NotanApplefan... The new Radeon 6800 is a MUCH faster mining card than even the Nvidia 3090. 1.5x faster allegedly.


When you consider that the power draw on the 6000 series is much lower, the price is lower, and the mining performance is upwards of 50% faster... this adds up to a deadly 'trifecta' which adds up to this conclusion - these are HIGHLY DESIREABLE mining cards.

End result - If the crypto mining craze continues, the average consumer like you or I will be unable to get our hands on the new 6000 series GPUs. In other words forget about upgrading your GPU this year or maybe even next year if these conditions persist. Big OOF.

So how do you feel about this news? Do you believe that we will have to compete with miners for these GPUs? How does this affect your chances of upgrading your GPU anytime soon?

Does this news make you sad or angry?

jiFfM.jpg
 
Mining isn't even close as lucrative as it used to be.
Currently, only some altcoins are holding, but it's far from how it used to be where you could earn money mining basically anything.
Bitcoin is on the rise again, but its popularity has no effect on GPU prices. You can't mine Bitcoin with GPUs.
Popular coins like Ethereum are a third of what they used to be worth at their highest, but if miners flock to one popular coin, everyone earns less. Therefore having a few profitable alt coins won't affect GPUs that much.
But, if new video cards are so powerful they make mining lesser coins profitable again, the gamers are in deep shit.
 
