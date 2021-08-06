Rack mount UPS for small home network

I'm in the process of planning my first small network rack for our home network. I'm looking to get a 12", 6U unit. All I'm going to put into it is the switch, a patch panel (both 24 ports, but won't need nearly that many), and a shelf for my cable modem and router/WAP. I'll likely put a Rapsberry Pi, OTA TV decoder, and my VOIP box (Ooma) on it too. I'd like to get a rack mounted UPS, but the only ones I'm finding cost more than everything else that will be in the rack put together, times 2 or 3.



Are there any home network style UPSs that are worth a damn for me meager needs? Why are rack mounted UPS so damn expensive?