Rack mount UPS for small home network

Y

Yippee38

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 21, 2000
Messages
2,217
I'm in the process of planning my first small network rack for our home network. I'm looking to get a 12", 6U unit. All I'm going to put into it is the switch, a patch panel (both 24 ports, but won't need nearly that many), and a shelf for my cable modem and router/WAP. I'll likely put a Rapsberry Pi, OTA TV decoder, and my VOIP box (Ooma) on it too. I'd like to get a rack mounted UPS, but the only ones I'm finding cost more than everything else that will be in the rack put together, times 2 or 3.

Are there any home network style UPSs that are worth a damn for me meager needs? Why are rack mounted UPS so damn expensive?
 
T

tunatime

Well...OK
Joined
Sep 15, 2011
Messages
4,728
Check eBay ect you can find ups needing new batteries for a good price.

Also rockmount ups tend to be a little better built then tower type
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top