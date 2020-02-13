QVL list - Using Non QVL RAM?

I'm going to use this board in my upcoming build, and I have several 32GB sets of x16GB DIMMs selected, but none of them are on the QVL list - including some newer Corsair options.Here is the QVL list download link:I'll be using the Ryzen 2700xI was going to use the Silicon Power option below:These were selling for 130.00 USD just a week ago, but now I see they have increased to 158.00 USD.So, now they are the same price as the well known Corsair:Corsair VENGEANCE RGB PRO 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 3200So why not go with a White set for my all white Corsair case? That, and Corsair is a better known RAM.However, Neither of those is on the QVL list, whereas this older set of HyperX Fury is - but for a whopping 177.00 USD! Nope!HyperX Fury 32GB 3200MHz DDR4 CL16So am I stuck using QVL only RAM that is the older version of almost all RAM currently (Since the board came out in 2018 and it looks like they haven't updated the QVL for some time).