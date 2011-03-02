Quick-switch between Extended Desktop and Surround?

[H]F Junkie
The original post that kicked this thread off around 6 years ago...
Unknown-One said:
I'm looking to switch back to Nvidia for my next video card(s), but I'm having a bit of trouble confirming something...

Is there a way to quickly switch back and forth between Extended Desktop (Windows sees three individual monitors) and Nvidia Surround (Windows sees one big spanned display) yet? You can quick-switch on ATi cards by setting up a profile, which can then be toggled via an icon or hotkey.

I need something similar for Nvidia Surround. I always use Extended Desktop mode when I'm not gaming, so being able to quickly switch back and forth is a must.
Since then, Nvidia has implemented a rudimentary hotkey system... unfortunately, it doesn't work correctly. The built-in Nvidia shortcut keys only allow toggling between Surround and single-monitor modes, when they should toggle between Surround and triple-extended. Worse yet, these hotkeys stop working, at random.

So... I spent a good few hours teaching myself how to write AutoHotkey scripts. Here's the result, pre-compiled as an exe:


Features:
- One-click switching between Extended Desktop and Surround display modes.
- Supports portrait and landscape Surround (cfg file)
- Automatic configuration of bezel compensation (cfg file)
- Automatic re-ordering of Surround displays (cfg file)
- First-run wizard for ease-of-use.
- Minimal pop-ups while script executes.
- Windows 8.1 and Windows 10 ONLY
- Single-card ONLY (I don't have an SLI system to test on)


Download/Changelog:
Version 1
- Initial release.
- Windows 7 ONLY. Does not work on Windows 8.x

Version 2
- Quick hack to get this working on SLI systems.
- Windows 7 ONLY. Does not work on Windows 8.x

Version 3
- Prevented a tray icon from being spawned for the process.

Version 4 (Pre-Release)
- Almost a total rewrite. More robust fallback. Fixes for Windows 8.1
- Will work even if the Nvidia hotkey system stops responding.
- This is a beta version, does not have full error handling, and can be slower to switch modes. May not work with SLI.

Version 4
- When enabling Surround, bezel corrected resolutions don't vanish anymore!
- Various speed improvements.
- Delays replaced with wait-loops. Helps if the Nvidia control panel takes longer than expected to load.
- Works without using the Nvidia hotkey system, at all.
- This is a beta version, and does not have full error handling. Does not work with SLI.

Version 5
- Bezel correction now user-defined (custom value can be entered within %appdata%\NVSToggle\NVSToggleV5.ini).
- Lots of speed and reliability improvements.
- Works (mostly) off-screen. CMD windows and Nvidia Control Panel are hidden during execution as much as possible.
- Works with no dependency on the unreliable Nvidia hotkey system.
- Full error-handling re-implemented.

Version 6
- If displays are jumbled in Surround, script can now be configured to automatically swap screens around (custom value can be entered within %appdata%\NVSToggle\NVSToggleV6.ini).
- The above "SwapScreens" value can be set to: 0 for no-swapping, 1 for swap left/right, 2 for swap left/center, 3 for swap right/center.

Version 7
- Improved config file handling and management. New GUI for first-run / program upgrades.
- Support for correctly detecting Surround/Extended on 21:9 monitors.
- Support for inverted-landscale surround (Orientation must be set to 2 in NVSToggle.ini).
- Preliminary/Experemental support for portrait surround (Orientation must be set to 1 in NVSToggle.ini).
- Preliminary/Experemental support for inverted-portrait surround (Orientation must be set to 3 in NVSToggle.ini).
- Upgrading to future versions of NVSToggle will not reset the config file unless it's actually neccisary.
- Prevented script from hanging if the user starts multiple instances at once.
- Improved error handling and prevented invalid config values from causing errors.
- Improved reliability of switching to Extended mode.
- Code cleanup. Easier to read and easier to maintain.
- Some small speed improvements.

Version 8
- Additional configuration options for returning to Extended mode.
- Nolonger opens a dialog box if the user launches mutliple instances simultaniously, automatically allows the first instance to continue.
- Moved configuration file location to "%programdata%\NVSToggle\NVSToggle.ini"

Version 9
- Fix for windows sometimes maximizing behind the taskbar while in Surround mode (This is OFF by default, as it takes a noticeable amount of time to run).
- Fewer pop-ups during the switching process. Windows that cannot be moved off-screen are made transparent while the script executes.
- Increased time-out values to prevent time-out errors on slower computers.
- Splash window can now be displayed. Splash window closes when the script has finished running. (cfg file option)
- Source, changelog, and program icon are included in a ZIP file with the compiled script.
- Please note, this script is designed for Windows 8.1 and Windows 10. It is not tested on Windows 7 and may not work as expected.

Version 10
- Increased delays between checkboxes and "apply" buttons being activated to prevent time-outs on some systems.
- Optimized method for hiding windows, preventing windows from briefly flickering on-screen before being hidden.
- Fixed an issue that could result in the script not exiting cleanly under certain circumstances.
- Improved message-window handling.
- Setting "TimingMode" to "2" will enable slower timings and longer time-out periods.
- If a timeout error occurs, this value will be automatically incremented to help prevent future time-outs.
- The Escape key can now be used to halt the script.
- New re-ordering modes for switching into Surround (#4 "Wrap left-to-right", and #5 "wrap right-to-left")
>> Version 11 Nvidia Surround Toggle v11.zip <<
- Added a "Topology" configuration option. This can be useful if the Nvidia Control Panel doesn't defualt to 1x3 mode.
- This script ONLY supports 1x3 mode, so make sure the Topology setting you choose corresponds to 1x3 mode in the Nvidia Control Panel!
- Source available on my github: https://github.com/Leapo/NVSToggle


Installation:
Save that executable somewhere, pin a shortcut to it on your taskbar, and you have one-click switching at your disposal.
8ULIcnf.jpg



INI File (%programdata%\NVSToggle\NVSToggle.ini) Definitions:
Code: 
BezelCorrection=128
    The bezel correction value (in pixels).
    Valid settings for this option are 0 through 1024.

SwapScreens=0
    Re-order screens in Surround mode.
    0 = Nothing swapped
    1 = Swap left and right
    2 = Swap left and center
    3 = Swap right and center
    4 = Wrap left-to-right
    5 = Wrap right-to-left

Orientation=0
    Screen orientation in Surround mode.
    0 = Landscape
    1 = Portrait
    2 = Inverted landscape
    3 = Inverted portrait

Topology=0
    Sets the Surround Topology (You must select the option that corresponds to 1x3 mode!)
    0 = Do not modify the default setting.
    1 = 1st option in the Topology drop-down menu
    2 = 2nd option in the Topology drop-down menu
    3 = 3rd option in the Topology drop-down menu
    4 = 4th option in the Topology drop-down menu

TaskbarFix=0
    Fix for windows maximizing behind the taskbar in Surround mode
    0 = Fix Disabled (Default)
    1 = Fix Enabled

ShowStatusWindow=1
    Status window that displays current operation while the script runs
    0 = Status window disabled
    1 = Status window enabled (Default)


Notes:
This script checks your display's aspect ratio against a threshold and switches between Extended/Surround depending upon which side of the threshold you're on. This should be pretty much bullet-proof, and can even detect when switching to Surround fails.

I also highly recommended enabling the option to save taskbar thumbnails, as it will prevent taskbar thumbnail previews from getting blanked-out when switching back to Extended mode:

inzo7lM.jpg
 
Last edited:
Naieve

Gawd
If you are just trying to segment your monitors to maximize windows in each screen, install Matrox Powerdesk (free) and you can set it up to separate the screens while in surround mode. That way you don't have to switch.
 
[H]F Junkie
Naieve said:
If you are just trying to segment your monitors to maximize windows in each screen, install Matrox Powerdesk (free) and you can set it up to separate the screens while in surround mode. That way you don't have to switch.
Powerdesk is hardly a replacement for real Extended Desktop mode... The taskbar is still runs across all three displays, Aero Snap doesn't work correctly, windows aren't actually maximized (you can still see the window frame), and some applications ignore PowerDesk and fill all three screens anyway.

I'll take it that means there still isn't a way to quickly switch with Nvidia surround? That's a pretty big deal breaker for me, if true.
 
Naieve

Gawd
Consider the deal broken then. Myself and others asked Nvidia reps to add actual support last April, and they haven't even hinted at doing it yet.
 
Unknown-One

Unknown-One

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 5, 2005
Messages
8,906
Sorry about grave-digging... but my question hasn't changed, so making a new thread seemed silly.

Its been over a year, has there been any progress on this? is quick-switching possible yet?
 
Unknown-One

Unknown-One

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 5, 2005
Messages
8,906
Well, happy 2013. Still wondering if Nvidia has finally added this to their drivers... or if there are any 3rd party tools to accomplish it.
 
sirmonkey1985

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - July 2010
Unknown-One said:
Well, happy 2013. Still wondering if Nvidia has finally added this to their drivers... or if there are any 3rd party tools to accomplish it.
don't expect it any time soon.. surround seem to be at the bottom of nvidia's list on shit to add features to or fix any problems.
 
flu!d

Gawd
If you're running Windows 7 you don't need to switch between extended desktop and surround as the drivers now feature the ability to maximize a windows to a particular display, you can also set the taskbar to the center display only.

This is what I do and I have absolutely no reason to switch out of surround mode when performing desktop duties.
 
Galaxy

Gawd
It's kind of a creative workaround, but if you find yourself needing to automate a process like this you might be able to use a robust hotkey utility to manually script the keystrokes and mouseclicks needed to switch modes into a single macro. I've used a solution like this for a display macro before.

http://www.autohotkey.com/
 
Unknown-One

Unknown-One

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 5, 2005
Messages
8,906
flu!d said:
If you're running Windows 7 you don't need to switch between extended desktop and surround as the drivers now feature the ability to maximize a windows to a particular display, you can also set the taskbar to the center display only.

This is what I do and I have absolutely no reason to switch out of surround mode when performing desktop duties.
Tried it, doesn't work well enough to even consider staying in surround mode 24/7...

- Windows do not actually maximize (you can still see the window frame).
- Aero Snap doesn't work as expected.
- Some windows (like Steam) ignore Nvidia's attempted fixes and maximize to all three screens anyway.
- Cannot use Ultramon's multi-monitor taskbar features at all.
- Aero-peek taskbar thumbnails are totally broken.

Sorry, but Extended Desktop still does a better job than Nvidia's attempts at making Surround mode palatable on the desktop. Still waiting on a solution that allows quick-switching on Nvidia hardware before I move back over from AMD cards :(
 
flu!d

Gawd
Of course the harsh reality is that moving to an AMD solution is going to achieve nothing more than give you a whole different set of problems to deal with, I've found numerous times in the past that switching vendors to overcome a problem does nothing more than give you different problems.

Personally, I don't have a single issue with surround on a Windows 7 desktop.

You could mod the .inf file to allow for nview and see how that works - I've used it before and it seemed to work quite well under surround, didn't use it for long though.
 
Unknown-One

Unknown-One

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 5, 2005
Messages
8,906
flu!d said:
Of course the harsh reality is that moving to an AMD solution is going to achieve nothing more than give you a whole different set of problems to deal with, I've found numerous times in the past that switching vendors to overcome a problem does nothing more than give you different problems.
Like I said, I'm already on an AMD graphics card, and I want out... but I can't if Nvidia offers no way to quickly go between these two display modes.

I know full well that I'll end up with "different problems," and I'm just fine with that. I'm sick and tired of the problems I have...
 
flu!d

Gawd
The issues you describe really aren't that much of a problem once you get used to running a surround desktop, have you actually used NVS for an extended period of time or is this simply based on the whinings of others on the internet?
 
Unknown-One

Unknown-One

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 5, 2005
Messages
8,906
flu!d said:
The issues you describe really aren't that much of a problem once you get used to running a surround desktop, have you actually used NVS for an extended period of time or is this simply based on the whinings of others on the internet?
I used it for a while, tried it with two GTX 260's in SLI. Nvidia's workarounds for staying in Surround mode simply aren't good enough. It doesn't behave similarly enough to true Extended Desktop mode.

I had hoped that when they dropped the requirement for SLI on more recent cards, they would also extend the profiling system to fix this deficiency...

AMD has similar desktop hacks in their display drivers, and they don't work any better. Thankfully, AMD's profile system can quick-switch between the two display configurations. I'm honestly shocked Nvidia still can't pull this off.


Edit: Quick question. What happens when you request a a single-display resolution (like 1920x1200) while still in Surround mode? Does it display the same image cloned on all three monitors, blank out the side monitors, or blank out the side monitors and put them in power-save mode?
 
Unknown-One

Unknown-One

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 5, 2005
Messages
8,906
In addition to the question I added above in my edit, could someone running Nvidia Surround try fiddling with the Winkey + P key combo?

Apparently Winkey + P will quick-switch between extended desktop and surround display modes on Nvidia Surround setups that are running off a single card (meaning NOT in an SLI configuration). Can anyone confirm this?
 
Galaxy

Gawd
On mine this just gives the option to switch between laptop display, external display, extended desktop, and clone mode. It's evidently intended for laptops, and it doesn't look like it will work as a toggle for NV Surround.

If it helps, a few of the problems you outlined above do have solutions:

1. Not sure if it was fixed in a driver update or what, but the issue with Steam maximizing on all displays appears to be fixed if there was ever a problem. It acts perfectly normal on mine, and this might have always been the case on my system since I don't recall having ever the problem myself, but all I can tell you is I'm using it right now and Steam maximizes to fit one display just like it should.

2. You can now choose whether you want the taskbar to span all screens or fit the center screen only. In the NVCP, just go to Desktop, then Surround Displays at the top of the window to pick.

3. There is a workaround to get Aero Peek working again in Surround. If you set your taskbar buttons to "Never combine" or "Combine when Taskbar is full", Aero Peek will start working again. Not sure why but it works.

I haven't used Ultramon to know what does or doesn't work currently, and as of right now all my programs work properly with Surround with the sole exception of Photoshop CS5, which spans across all screens when maximized. I've dealt with this by manually sizing it to fit one screen, and since it remembers the size and position it always opens properly now so I honestly forgot the issue ever existed after a while.
 
Unknown-One

Unknown-One

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 5, 2005
Messages
8,906
Galaxy said:
On mine this just gives the option to switch between laptop display, external display, extended desktop, and clone mode. It's evidently intended for laptops, and it doesn't look like it will work as a toggle for NV Surround.
I know this isn't what that key combination was intended to do, but apparently it does work for some people on NV Surround (only those with single-card NV Surround setups).

Can you at least tell me what Winkey + P does for you?
While in NV Surround mode, using Winkey + P to switch to "Extend" should put you back into regular Extended Desktop mode.
While in Extended Desktop mode, using Winkey + P to switch to "Duplicate" should put you back into NV Surround.

Surprisingly, this even works on my current Eyefinity configuration. Really curious if it works for Nvidia users.

If it helps, a few of the problems you outlined above do have solutions:

Galaxy said:
<snip>
Sorry, already been over this multiple times in this thread. The hacks to make surround kinda-sorta behave similarly to extended desktop simply aren't acceptable. There are still issues, where as real Extended Desktop mode works flawlessly.
 
Galaxy

Gawd
Unknown-One said:
I know this isn't what that key combination was intended to do, but apparently it does work for some people on NV Surround (only those with single-card NV Surround setups).

Can you at least tell me what Winkey + P does for you?
While in NV Surround mode, using Winkey + P to switch to "Extend" should put you back into regular Extended Desktop mode.
While in Extended Desktop mode, using Winkey + P to switch to "Duplicate" should put you back into NV Surround.

Surprisingly, this even works on my current Eyefinity configuration. Really curious if it works for Nvidia users.

If it helps, a few of the problems you outlined above do have solutions:


Sorry, already been over this multiple times in this thread. The hacks to make surround kinda-sorta behave similarly to extended desktop simply aren't acceptable. There are still issues, where as real Extended Desktop mode works flawlessly.
Looks like I may have spoken too soon. I went back and played with it a bit, and I'm seeing that it does indeed toggle NV Surround in a way. It's not perfect, as it seems to mess up window positioning when I switch back to Surround, but it actually does appear to let you switch back and forth:

Computer Only (1st option) - NV Surround mode with 3 screens showing up as a single 5760x1080 display. Tested CS:S right quick and it ran in 5760x1080 just fine. Only thing is that after switching back to this mode from the others, windows maximize on all three screens for some reason.

Duplicate (2nd option) - All screens go black except the far right one, which becomes the primary display.

Extend (3rd option) - Disables NV Surround and goes back to Extended Desktop mode with 3 discreet displays, primary on center. CS:S launches fullscreen on one display leaving the desktop on the other two. Windows all resize properly.

Projector Only (4th option) - Same effect as option 1. Might be different if you have a 4th display hooked up.

This was my experience using the Win + P combo with a single GTX 680 and three 1080p displays, NV Surround enabled by default.

Hope this helps. If you plan on switching to Extended every time you use desktop apps, it looks like this might actually work for you.
 
Unknown-One

Unknown-One

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 5, 2005
Messages
8,906
Yes! Thank you! That's massively helpful. (can you believe this thread is almost 2 years old now? :eek: )

Though it's a work-around, at least it's a usable solution. Should be possible to make a small script to toggle between the two modes with a single click (which is what I'm doing with Eyefinity now).

It's a real shame Nvidia still doesn't support this in their drivers, but at least it's something... I can really consider an Nvidia card for my next upgrade now.


Edit: Window positions getting shuffled is a result of having negative screen coordinates in Extended Desktop mode (that is to say, coordinates that exist to the LEFT of the primary display). You get this problem when toggling between Extended and Eyefinity on AMD cards as well. Can be fixed by making the left-most monitor the primary display rather than the center monitor (you can then unlock the taskbar and drag it back to the center display if you want).
 
redmasc

Gawd
I'm on the same boat. Well sort of at least. Basically I'm running triple Evga 580 GTX's on triple 30's in surround portrait for gaming. And I do a lot of art work on my Wacom 21UX cintiq. Connecting the cintiq to the 4th DVI port in surround mode will not work. I have to disable surround and activate all displays or disable SLI. It's a pain in the ass to switch between profiles since things on the desktop gets scattered around. I tried installing another video card to see if it'll work outside surround and it doesn't. I tried buying an external video card that goes from DVI to USB and its the same result. I tried the Win+P options and none of them do anything for my cause. What options are there left?
 
Tgrove

[H]ard|Gawd
flu!d said:
If you're running Windows 7 you don't need to switch between extended desktop and surround as the drivers now feature the ability to maximize a windows to a particular display, you can also set the taskbar to the center display only.

This is what I do and I have absolutely no reason to switch out of surround mode when performing desktop duties.
This
 
Unknown-One

Unknown-One

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 5, 2005
Messages
8,906
redmasc said:
I'm on the same boat. Well sort of at least. Basically I'm running triple Evga 580 GTX's on triple 30's in surround portrait for gaming. And I do a lot of art work on my Wacom 21UX cintiq. Connecting the cintiq to the 4th DVI port in surround mode will not work. I have to disable surround and activate all displays or disable SLI. It's a pain in the ass to switch between profiles since things on the desktop gets scattered around. I tried installing another video card to see if it'll work outside surround and it doesn't. I tried buying an external video card that goes from DVI to USB and its the same result. I tried the Win+P options and none of them do anything for my cause. What options are there left?
Click to expand...
Yeah, the reason Win+P isn't working for you is because you're running SLI. For some reason that kills the work-around.

When you attempted using a 4th video card... was it another Nvidia card? Might try using Intel integrated or even a weak AMD card instead so you aren't hamstrung by any Nvidia graphics driver limitations.

Tgrove said:
This
We've been over this...
 
stevedave

Supreme [H]ardness
I'm constantly switching back and forth as well.

I never really looked for a solution though as its just a few seconds to switch. Assuming your monitors are setup correctly so where the default is how you want them and don't have to adjust the screens each time.

Nvida has profiles doesn't it? Couldn't you just setup a Surround profile and a EXdesktop profile to make it a bit quicker.

The problem could be on Microsofts end as well.
 
Unknown-One

Unknown-One

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 5, 2005
Messages
8,906
stevedave said:
INvida has profiles doesn't it? Couldn't you just setup a Surround profile and a EXdesktop profile to make it a bit quicker.
Nvidia has a profiling system, but it doesn't support saving display configurations or extended/surround setting. AMD's profiling system, on the other hand, does support saving/loading display configurations (including toggling between Extended and Eyefinity modes).

This isn't a Microsoft problem, it's Nvidia not including the feature in their drivers. Winkey + P happens to work because spanned display modes in both AMD and Nvidia's multi-monitor solutions are registered within Windows as a "duplicate" mode.

AMD also gets away with quick-toggle on Crossfire setups because all monitors are attached to the primary graphics card (crossfire mode doesn't have to change). When you disable surround mode on an SLI system, it actually drops you out of SLI Mosaic mode and cycles you into regular single-screen SLI. This alters the display adapters present in the system and loses track of the screens (which prevents the Winkey + P trick from working).

Is there any way to run SLI + Surround + have all screens on the primary graphics card? That might help.
 
redmasc

Gawd
Yes, my 4th graphics card was an Nvidia card, a 6200 card that I bought on the cheap. That card kept showing up as a dedicated physx card when I set up all my monitors for surround SLI. I thought the same thing also to by pass nvidia drivers by getting an external video card that goes from DVI to USB. Picked up a Diamond DVI to USB box and that didn't work. (Man I haven't seen a Diamond branded card since my 1999 Diamond Viper video card). It would take all 3 monitors and mash it up into 1 monitor. I'm going to head back and return it in for a cheap AMD card and see if that'll work
 
Unknown-One

Unknown-One

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 5, 2005
Messages
8,906
Yeah, the USB video adapter probably didn't work because it was a DisplayLink device (uses your internal graphics card for all processing and adds a virtual output head to it). An AMD card or intel integrated will probably work for adding extra displays.

I've been working on an AutoHotKey script to automate switching. I have it working perfectly on my Eyefinity rig, but it'll probably need a tweak or two before it works on Nvidia setups (and it will ONLY work on non-SLI Nvidia Surround configurations).

Personally, I'm just fine with that. I never plan on running multi-card due to cost, complexity, and potential performance issues... might bother some others on these forums, though.
 
redmasc

Gawd
yeah the USB video adapter did not work. It installed some displaylink software and it didn't work out too well. I tried an AMD card and it didn't work. I may have missed something. With my tri 580's in SLI, other users stated that I do need another card outside of the SLI group to power an accessory display.

http://www./hardware/technology/3dvision-surround/system-requirements

If you configure it to 580, tri-sli, 2d performance, and portrait, you'll see that a 4th card is needed. I probably didn't have the DVI connections in the correct ports. Anyways, I'm currently in the process of switching out my triple 580's for dual 690's, which doesn't require another video card to power an accessory display, I'll post up when I get everything done.
 
Unknown-One

Unknown-One

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 5, 2005
Messages
8,906
Well, I just ordered a GTX 780, so I figured I might as well get this working properly.

I cooked up the following batch file, which should quick-toggle between Extended and Spanned modes when double-clicked.

Code: 
Edit: Scroll down to Post #35 for the revised version!

The above is based on the information Galaxy provided about display states. Can someone give this a go on their Nvidia card to confirm it's working as expected?
 
Galaxy

Gawd
Unknown-One

Unknown-One

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 5, 2005
Messages
8,906
Yup, that's exactly what I was going for. :D

If you pin a shortcut to that batch file on your taskbar, it effectively creates a one-click toggle.

Edit: Really, I wish Nvidia would get around to implementing display profile support in their drivers. This hack works for me, but anyone with an SLI setup is still out of luck...
 
Andyk5

[H]ard|Gawd
Unknown-One said:
Yup, that's exactly what I was going for. :D

If you pin a shortcut to that batch file on your taskbar, it effectively creates a one-click toggle.

Edit: Really, I wish Nvidia would get around to implementing display profile support in their drivers. This hack works for me, but anyone with an SLI setup is still out of luck...
Yeah, i did not know about this before I invested in 3 monitors and 2 gtx680's. To make the SLI work with extended displays I have to give up one monitor and just use 2 of them since the third one is conected to the second card, I don't do that much surround gaming and don't like surround desktop because a maximized firefox window opens the bookmarks pull down menu right on the bezel between monitors 2 and three and the obvious full screening incompatible programs across all monitors sucks. When I use extended desktop mode ( activate all displays) I lose the SLI ability of the card.... it is a lose, lose, lose , lose a bit more and lose situation basically.
 
Galaxy

Gawd
I wonder if there's anything we could do about this issue with some mods to our MDT EZY software. We can't control what NVIDIA chooses to address in their driver updates but if our engineers can put 4 displays on a GTX 580 I wouldn't put anything past them. Can't guarantee anything obviously but I'll pitch the idea and see what they think.
 
Unknown-One

Unknown-One

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 5, 2005
Messages
8,906
Even if it can be added... is there an MDT edition of the GTX 780 from Galaxy?

If you guys work some magic and can pull this off, I would immediately cancel my order for an EVGA GTX 780 and switch to one from Galaxy instead.
 
Galaxy

Gawd
Unknown-One said:
Even if it can be added... is there an MDT edition of the GTX 780 from Galaxy?

If you guys work some manage and can pull this off, I would immediately cancel my order for an EVGA GTX 780 and switch to one from Galaxy instead.
No, there's no MDT 780. It just occurred to me that Galaxy MDT EZY does exactly what you guys are wanting but only on MDT cards, so my thought is that if this same software could be modified to manage NVIDIA Surround desktops too, then maybe it could be a viable solution here. I don't have the engineering background to say whether that's just crazy talk but I passed the idea to R&D just the same.

I don't see anyone else in the industry doing anything about it so someone might as well take a stab at solving the problem.
 
Unknown-One

Unknown-One

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 5, 2005
Messages
8,906
Optimized the script pretty heavily. Now it uses a proper config file with a stored variable rather than checking file names.

Old version was 1049 characters on 61 lines.
New one is only 764 Characters on 36 lines.

Edit: Ok, just got my GTX 780. Apparently my configuration is different because the "/internal" switch doesn't enable spanned/surround mode for me, but the "/external" switch does. Here's an updated version of the script.

Code: 
:: Set up CMD window
@ECHO OFF
TITLE Toggle
MODE CON: cols=15 lines=1
COLOR 1F

:: Read last known state from CFG file
FOR /F "tokens=1" %%i in (DisplayState.cfg) do GOTO %%i

:: Create CFG if no previous state found
:MENU
MODE CON: cols=62 lines=9
ECHO.
ECHO First-run requires Nvidia Surround be configured and enabled!
ECHO Please enable a spanned display resolution before continuing.
ECHO.
ECHO 1. Continue
ECHO 2. Exit
ECHO.
SET /P D=Enter Selection: 
IF %D%==1 MODE CON: cols=15 lines=1
IF %D%==1 GOTO EXTEND
IF %D%==2 EXIT
GOTO MENU

:: Set Extended Desktop Mode
:EXTEND
DisplaySwitch.exe /extend
ECHO SPAN > DisplayState.cfg
EXIT

:: Set Spanned Mode
:SPAN
DisplaySwitch.exe /external
ECHO EXTEND > DisplayState.cfg
EXIT
 
Unknown-One

Unknown-One

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 5, 2005
Messages
8,906
Just saw the release notes for the 326.19 beta drivers

Surround: 3D Settings->Configure Surround
Added the ability to create keyboard shortcuts for enabling/disabling Surround, switching between triple and single-wide display resolutions, and enabling/disabling bezel correction
Click to expand...

Going to try these out now :eek:
 
RangerXML

Supreme [H]ardness
Unknown-One said:
Just saw the release notes for the 326.19 beta drivers



Going to try these out now :eek:
Cute, now I can't full screen on my center screen, all windows snap to the left most screen and nvidia didn't include any method to disabling these "enhancements". I actually liked being able to switch with Win+P, now the surround mode is way to buggy to deal with, windows and games jump around the screen at seemingly random times (unless you set the resolution and game to full and not the fake full screen mode).
 
Unknown-One

Unknown-One

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 5, 2005
Messages
8,906
Well... that's why they're marked "beta"

Nice to see they're working on it, though. Latest stable driver still works fine with Winkey + P (or my script).
 
MorphysMate

n00b
Most excellent script work and much appreciated. Just added the MSI gtx780. I only like to use surround mode for games and prefer multi-monitor mode for everything else.

Had a problem where my taskbar was covered by a maximized window at first, but the 326.19 driver fixed that and your script works beautifully now. I have it mapped it to a macro key on a G110.

Unfortunately, Nvidia's new keyboard shortcuts do not remember my multi-monitor configuration, so it makes them not very usable.
 
Unknown-One

Unknown-One

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 5, 2005
Messages
8,906
Glad it's working for you, and nice idea with the keyboard shortcut. I ended up making a custom icon and pinning the script to my taskbar:

xdyKQMA.jpg


One click and I'm switched :D
 
