Quick-switch between Extended Desktop and Surround?

The original post that kicked this thread off around 6 years ago...
Since then, Nvidia has implemented a rudimentary hotkey system... unfortunately, it doesn't work correctly. The built-in Nvidia shortcut keys only allow toggling between Surround and single-monitor modes, when they should toggle between Surround and triple-extended. Worse yet, these hotkeys stop working, at random.
So... I spent a good few hours teaching myself how to write AutoHotkey scripts. Here's the result, pre-compiled as an exe:
Features:
- One-click switching between Extended Desktop and Surround display modes.
- Supports portrait and landscape Surround (cfg file)
- Automatic configuration of bezel compensation (cfg file)
- Automatic re-ordering of Surround displays (cfg file)
- First-run wizard for ease-of-use.
- Minimal pop-ups while script executes.
- Windows 8.1 and Windows 10 ONLY
- Single-card ONLY (I don't have an SLI system to test on)
Download/Changelog:>> Version 11 Nvidia Surround Toggle v11.zip <<
- Added a "Topology" configuration option. This can be useful if the Nvidia Control Panel doesn't defualt to 1x3 mode.
- This script ONLY supports 1x3 mode, so make sure the Topology setting you choose corresponds to 1x3 mode in the Nvidia Control Panel!
- Source available on my github: https://github.com/Leapo/NVSToggle
Installation:
Save that executable somewhere, pin a shortcut to it on your taskbar, and you have one-click switching at your disposal.
INI File (%programdata%\NVSToggle\NVSToggle.ini) Definitions:
Notes:
This script checks your display's aspect ratio against a threshold and switches between Extended/Surround depending upon which side of the threshold you're on. This should be pretty much bullet-proof, and can even detect when switching to Surround fails.
I also highly recommended enabling the option to save taskbar thumbnails, as it will prevent taskbar thumbnail previews from getting blanked-out when switching back to Extended mode:
