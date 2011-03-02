Quick-switch between Extended Desktop and Surround?

Version 1

- Initial release.

- Windows 7 ONLY. Does not work on Windows 8.x



Version 2

- Quick hack to get this working on SLI systems.

- Windows 7 ONLY. Does not work on Windows 8.x



Version 3

- Prevented a tray icon from being spawned for the process.



Version 4 (Pre-Release)

- Almost a total rewrite. More robust fallback. Fixes for Windows 8.1

- Will work even if the Nvidia hotkey system stops responding.

- This is a beta version, does not have full error handling, and can be slower to switch modes. May not work with SLI.



Version 4

- When enabling Surround, bezel corrected resolutions don't vanish anymore!

- Various speed improvements.

- Delays replaced with wait-loops. Helps if the Nvidia control panel takes longer than expected to load.

- Works without using the Nvidia hotkey system, at all.

- This is a beta version, and does not have full error handling. Does not work with SLI.



Version 5

- Bezel correction now user-defined (custom value can be entered within %appdata%\NVSToggle\NVSToggleV5.ini).

- Lots of speed and reliability improvements.

- Works (mostly) off-screen. CMD windows and Nvidia Control Panel are hidden during execution as much as possible.

- Works with no dependency on the unreliable Nvidia hotkey system.

- Full error-handling re-implemented.



Version 6

- If displays are jumbled in Surround, script can now be configured to automatically swap screens around (custom value can be entered within %appdata%\NVSToggle\NVSToggleV6.ini).

- The above "SwapScreens" value can be set to: 0 for no-swapping, 1 for swap left/right, 2 for swap left/center, 3 for swap right/center.



Version 7

- Improved config file handling and management. New GUI for first-run / program upgrades.

- Support for correctly detecting Surround/Extended on 21:9 monitors.

- Support for inverted-landscale surround (Orientation must be set to 2 in NVSToggle.ini).

- Preliminary/Experemental support for portrait surround (Orientation must be set to 1 in NVSToggle.ini).

- Preliminary/Experemental support for inverted-portrait surround (Orientation must be set to 3 in NVSToggle.ini).

- Upgrading to future versions of NVSToggle will not reset the config file unless it's actually neccisary.

- Prevented script from hanging if the user starts multiple instances at once.

- Improved error handling and prevented invalid config values from causing errors.

- Improved reliability of switching to Extended mode.

- Code cleanup. Easier to read and easier to maintain.

- Some small speed improvements.



Version 8

- Additional configuration options for returning to Extended mode.

- Nolonger opens a dialog box if the user launches mutliple instances simultaniously, automatically allows the first instance to continue.

- Moved configuration file location to "%programdata%\NVSToggle\NVSToggle.ini"



Version 9

- Fix for windows sometimes maximizing behind the taskbar while in Surround mode (This is OFF by default, as it takes a noticeable amount of time to run).

- Fewer pop-ups during the switching process. Windows that cannot be moved off-screen are made transparent while the script executes.

- Increased time-out values to prevent time-out errors on slower computers.

- Splash window can now be displayed. Splash window closes when the script has finished running. (cfg file option)

- Source, changelog, and program icon are included in a ZIP file with the compiled script.

- Please note, this script is designed for Windows 8.1 and Windows 10. It is not tested on Windows 7 and may not work as expected.



Version 10

- Increased delays between checkboxes and "apply" buttons being activated to prevent time-outs on some systems.

- Optimized method for hiding windows, preventing windows from briefly flickering on-screen before being hidden.

- Fixed an issue that could result in the script not exiting cleanly under certain circumstances.

- Improved message-window handling.

- Setting "TimingMode" to "2" will enable slower timings and longer time-out periods.

- If a timeout error occurs, this value will be automatically incremented to help prevent future time-outs.

- The Escape key can now be used to halt the script.

- New re-ordering modes for switching into Surround (#4 "Wrap left-to-right", and #5 "wrap right-to-left")