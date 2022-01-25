Quick advice on quieter CPU fan?

C

Ceph92

Weaksauce
Joined
Sep 17, 2019
Messages
65
I have a Cooler Master Hyper 212 (evo?) adn it's running a little loud. I think it's a problem with my old computer (AMD Ph2 X6 AM3) and the thermal management in Win10 (or simply because it's tweaked), so the fan runs a lot faster than it should. I think this mobo is so old that it doesn't actually have win10 drivers, so "cool and quiet" isn't actually working.

A fan controller seems like a bad idea for CPU fan, but I could get a quieter fan. What should I look at? What should I be careful of?
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

[H]ard DCOTM x2
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
9,023
Ceph92 said:
I have a Cooler Master Hyper 212 (evo?) adn it's running a little loud. I think it's a problem with my old computer (AMD Ph2 X6 AM3) and the thermal management in Win10 (or simply because it's tweaked), so the fan runs a lot faster than it should.

A fan controller seems like a bad idea for CPU fan, but I could get a quieter fan. What should I look at? What should I be careful of?
Click to expand...
I find the Noctua fans to be silent. I never hear them.

What are your temps? Have you noticed an increase which is causing the fan to spin up? What is your fan curve?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top