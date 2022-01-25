Quick advice on quieter CPU fan?

I have a Cooler Master Hyper 212 (evo?) adn it's running a little loud. I think it's a problem with my old computer (AMD Ph2 X6 AM3) and the thermal management in Win10 (or simply because it's tweaked), so the fan runs a lot faster than it should. I think this mobo is so old that it doesn't actually have win10 drivers, so "cool and quiet" isn't actually working.



A fan controller seems like a bad idea for CPU fan, but I could get a quieter fan. What should I look at? What should I be careful of?