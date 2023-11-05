Questions about same panels used by different brands

1. When the same panel is used by different brands, can the brand (e.g. Dell, HP, BenQ, etc) have an affect on the actual picture quality itself? Or can the brand only offer different features, like ports, stands, mounting, bezels, etc ?
2. Also, is the screen coating (e.g. matte, semi-gloss, glossy) placed on the the screen by the panel manufacturer, or by the brand?
3. 3. Where can I look up to find whether 2 brands are using the same panel, without owning the actual monitors? I tried Panelook.com but I couldn't make heads or tails of the website. I suspect that this HP: https://www.hp.com/us-en/shop/pdp/hp-z24q-g3-qhd-display uses the same panel as this Dell: https://www.dell.com/en-ca/shop/dell-24-monitor-p2423d/apd/210-bdke/monitors-monitor-accessories. Based on the unusual resolution to size ratio. But I'd like to be able to confirm it.
