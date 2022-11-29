Questions about M.2 adaptors - Will one work if I already have 2 M.2 drives plugged into MB? Any recommendations on models?

Call me clueless, but I just recently discovered the existence of NVMe M.2 adaptors (from a response in another thread of mine). I have an ASUS ROG Crosshair Hero VIII motherboard and Ryzen 5950X CPU for my sytem. I already have 2 M.2 drives slotted into the motherboard.



I have a spare M.2 drive, and I thought I could use an adaptor to add it to my system for extra storage. Would there be any problems, or would the M.2 on the adaptor be "slower" than normal? I think my motherboard and CPU should be able to handle it fine, but I admit that I don't have a good grasp on the idea of lanes (x4, x16 etc).



And assuming that an adaptor with the M.2 would work fine, what model of adaptor do you recommend? I have found several on Amazon, some quite inexpensive. I see that ASUS has one that can handle 4 M.2 drives, but it is a bit more expensive.



Thanks in advance!