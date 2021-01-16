Questions about G-Sync

biggles

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 25, 2005
Messages
2,024
My understanding is that vsync causes input lag in games but G-sync does not. So it seems like if you have a G-sync monitor you should always activate this feature. Is this correct? I checked the nvidia control panel and it is on. To activate in a game, are there more steps to do in order to activate G-sync? In the Nvidia control panel, manage 3d settings, what shoud the Vertical Sync setting be set at?

In fast online shooters like Quake Champions, is it better to allow the framerate to exceed the refresh rate of the monitor for faster response time? Or still use G-Sync in this case? Or just personal preference? I am currently gaming on a G-sync laptop with 75hz refresh.
 
DFenz

DFenz

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 3, 2014
Messages
1,103
For v-sync I prefer to test the ingame V-Sync first before using NVCP because there could be specific game optimizations.
If you're using V-Sync with G-Sync cap your FPS 4 frames below your monitors refresh rate.
If you want lowest input lag cap your frames based on GPU usage, you would want the GPU to rarely exceed 95% usage.
If you can't get usage below 95% use the cap of 4 frames below max refresh and use Ultra Low Latency Mode in NVCP.

Only use V-Sync if you are getting tearing with G-Sync + V-Sync Off.

If you don't care about input latency and system latency just set V-Sync on in NVCP and forget about it, just make sure to turn it off in each game.

All this information is from Battle(non)sense on youtube
 
