Questions about G-Sync

My understanding is that vsync causes input lag in games but G-sync does not. So it seems like if you have a G-sync monitor you should always activate this feature. Is this correct? I checked the nvidia control panel and it is on. To activate in a game, are there more steps to do in order to activate G-sync? In the Nvidia control panel, manage 3d settings, what shoud the Vertical Sync setting be set at?



In fast online shooters like Quake Champions, is it better to allow the framerate to exceed the refresh rate of the monitor for faster response time? Or still use G-Sync in this case? Or just personal preference? I am currently gaming on a G-sync laptop with 75hz refresh.