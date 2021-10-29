Question regarding DDR5 vs DDR4.

Trying to decide on DDR5 vs. DDR4 on new build. Looking at these kits we find



G.Skill Ripjaws V DDR4 32 2x16 4800 17 1.6V 7.08333 ns F4-4800C17D-16GVK $269.99

OLOy Blade RGB DDR5 32 2x16 4800 40 1.1V 16.66667 ns ND5U1648400BRKDE $279.99

G.Skill Ripjaws S5 DDR5 32 2x16 5200 40 1.1V 15.38462 ns 5200U4040A16GX2-RS5K $279.99



For the DDR4 and the OLOy kits, they both run at 4800 but wouldn't the DDR5 be slower due to the latency? And would the 5200 be faster than the DDR 4 4800

even though it has higher latency?