Question on installing 2 pairs of RAM w differing capacity

Hi All,



Just as a question --



I have 2 sets of RAM:



2x16GB Corsair LPX 3200

2x8GB Corsair LPX 3200



They both have the same primary timings so XMP should run them properly.



My question is, how should I populate the memory slots?



Typically, the motherboard arranges its DIMM/channels in the following way:

A1, A2, B1, B2



Right now, I have the DIMMs installed as follows.

A1 - 8GB

B1 - 8GB

A2 - 16GB

B2 - 16GB



So it's basically arranged like this on the board:

8GB / 16GB / 8GB / 16GB



I'm not sure at this point if the same capacity DIMMs should be in the same channel? (16GB Dimms in Channel A, 8GB DIMMs in Channel B) or no?



Which tests can I use to help prove which configuration will provide the best performance?



The PC is used for VM work so RAM capacity is more important than the actual speed right now, buuuut extra performance wouldn't hurt either!



Can't seem to find any info floating around on the web.



Thanks!