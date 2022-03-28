Question Help getting more than 3 GPU working on Gigabyte B450 AORUS Pro Wi-Fi

I have a ryzen 3600X, my first 3 3080s work no trouble. My fourth 3080 and 3060 TI not being picked up in device manager. I've enabled 4G decoding, tried GEN1 & GEN2 pcie speeds. There's only 4 slots on this board and the first 3 slots recognized the cards one by one no issues. The fourth turns on but is not showing up in device manager. I've also put M.2 to USB/Riser in M.2 slot A but that also is not recognized. I am waiting on a PCI to 4 riser splitter to see if that changes anything.



This isn't my first rig, doing over 1.4 GH in my house but this one is giving me trouble. There are basically bare-bones bios settings in this board. I haven't changed any other settings or turned off anything in the bios. Only things I've done is enabled 4G decoding and tried GEN 1 & 2 speeds.



Any and all suggestions would be greatly appreciated.