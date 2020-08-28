Question about Xbox 360 wireless game receiver

I have a generic Xbox 360 wireless game receiver. It allows you to connect a wireless 360 controller to the PC. It has never been easy or straightforward to get working. I used to follow this procedure:However, this stopped working recently. It looks like the driver won't install anymore. Has anyone else had this problem? Maybe due to a Windows OS update? I suspect Microsoft would not be helpful as they had a 1st party product. I would get one of the official Microsoft devices but they are no longer built and seemed expensive on ebay.Maybe it is time to move on from using 360 controllers for PC games. Used to be this was the best option. I have been testing a PS4 controller on the PC recently. Sometimes works well, but in some cases it registers as a 360 pad, making onscreen button choices confusing.