Question about x370 board boot issue

I have an older Gigabyte x370 board with a Ryzen 3600 . System ran great since built and sold it to someone that has had it since Aug 2020 , they gamed on it a lot and was happy with as video card is MSI RX 5700



The issue is that it only boots to the Gigabyte screen with the options to enter bios but will not do anything from there .. was thinking hard drive died or Mother Board as it shows video so it did boot to the screen .. CMOS battery was a thought .



LMK what You think the issue could be as I really never had this issue before not being able to enter the Bios .. Thanks