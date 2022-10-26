Question about Synology Active Backup

I have this Synology DS220+ that was left over from a project that's just been sitting for a year or so, figured I should use it.
I setup Active Backup on my Plex Server and my main Desktop to backup the system volumes.

If I set it up for daily backups, does it backup the entire drive every day or just backup the changed files?
And does it use some kind of intelligent file management, for example, both machines are Windows 10 21H2, does it look at both backups and discard duplicate files to save space?

It's just the changes. How many versions you save is configurable when you setup the backup job. I think dedup is limited to synology SSDs.
 
I believe that 220+ has a celeron with a quick sync GPU in it. If you have a Plex pass then you can hardware transcode and replace your Plex server. I moved mine to a 920+ 2 years ago. I can tinker with my “real” machines without affecting Plex. Much more wife and kids friendly. Great little boxes with fantastic software.
 
My data and media won't fit in the 220+, I've got almost 100TB used.
It only has the stock 2GB of ram in it, would the ram need to upgraded if I did want to use it for Plex?
 
