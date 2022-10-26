Question about Synology Active Backup

I have this Synology DS220+ that was left over from a project that's just been sitting for a year or so, figured I should use it.I setup Active Backup on my Plex Server and my main Desktop to backup the system volumes.If I set it up for daily backups, does it backup the entire drive every day or just backup the changed files?And does it use some kind of intelligent file management, for example, both machines are Windows 10 21H2, does it look at both backups and discard duplicate files to save space?