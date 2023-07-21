Question about resolution/aspect ratio - Epson PowerLite W39 Projector.

Will a 1080p video look proper being playing on this projector? The projector has a resolution of 1280 x 800 (WXGA). E.g. will 1080p be downscaled to WXGA?

Not sure if this helps, but I'm looking at Aspect Ratio Settings in the manual.

It has:
Auto - Automatically sets the aspect ratio according to the input signal and the Resolution setting.
Normal - Displays images using the full projection area and maintains the aspect ratio of the image.
16:9 - Converts the aspect ratio of the image to 16:9.
Full - Displays images using the full width of the projection area, but does not maintain the aspect ratio.
Zoom - Displays images using the full width of the projection area and maintains the aspect ratio of the image.
Native - Displays images as is (aspect ratio and resolution are maintained).

Manual. https://files.support.epson.com/docid/cpd5/cpd54237.pdf
 
If it has a scaler, which virtually all do, it would just be downscaled to wxga with a slight letterbox to retain aspect ratio.
 
Ok, so if the projector was a native 1080p, it wouldn't have this letterboxing or it would just be a bit more pronounced since It's WXGA?
 
