Question about resolution/aspect ratio - Epson PowerLite W39 Projector.

Will a 1080p video look proper being playing on this projector? The projector has a resolution of 1280 x 800 (WXGA). E.g. will 1080p be downscaled to WXGA?
Not sure if this helps, but I'm looking at Aspect Ratio Settings in the manual.
It has:
Auto - Automatically sets the aspect ratio according to the input signal and the Resolution setting.
Normal - Displays images using the full projection area and maintains the aspect ratio of the image.
16:9 - Converts the aspect ratio of the image to 16:9.
Full - Displays images using the full width of the projection area, but does not maintain the aspect ratio.
Zoom - Displays images using the full width of the projection area and maintains the aspect ratio of the image.
Native - Displays images as is (aspect ratio and resolution are maintained).
Manual. https://files.support.epson.com/docid/cpd5/cpd54237.pdf
