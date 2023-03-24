Question about quality

Dave65 said: I been watching a lot of GPU and MB repairs on YouTube and the ones I watch seem to talk down about Gigabyte quality.. They go after a few others for other stuff, but Gigabyte, from what I am understanding the PCBs are not top quality. Now, I have always bought Gigabyte products and never had problems but I haven't had one since AM4 came out, I got the Taichi instead, was cheaper.

I'm just curious what you guys think or have you had any problems out of the normals..

This is not a flame on any manufacturers, I am going to upgrade to AM5 soon and was going back to Gigabyte..

Not meant to inflame anyone.

The truth is every motherboard manufacturer cuts corners to keep costs down. ASRock tends to use older VRM designs, cheaper PCB's and other things. MSI tends to build pretty nice stuff but it never reinvents the wheel. It doesn't innovate on VRM's and instead copies whatever other companies (mostly ASUS) are doing. Their designs are never cutting edge even at the highest pricing tier. They are good VRM's, just not as advanced as others. Again, it keeps costs down. ASUS cheaps out with some of its additional ASICS like USB hubs and things like that. Sometimes it goes cheap on even premium models with voltage controllers.Where the rubber meets the road some of the best and worst boards I've ever worked with, reviewed and owned had came from GIGABYTE, MSI and ASUS.