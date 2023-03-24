Question about quality

I been watching a lot of GPU and MB repairs on YouTube and the ones I watch seem to talk down about Gigabyte quality.. They go after a few others for other stuff, but Gigabyte, from what I am understanding the PCBs are not top quality. Now, I have always bought Gigabyte products and never had problems but I haven't had one since AM4 came out, I got the Taichi instead, was cheaper.
I'm just curious what you guys think or have you had any problems out of the normals..
This is not a flame on any manufacturers, I am going to upgrade to AM5 soon and was going back to Gigabyte..
Not meant to inflame anyone.
Thanks
