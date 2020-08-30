Question about networking

If you can run Cat 5e or higher, that's going to be your best bet. Cat 6 isn't much more expensive, but can be more difficult to properly terminate. Cat 6a is appreciably more costly, and is definitely more difficult to terminate.



MOCA is probably the best option as a wired substitute, assuming your coax isn't being used for satellite TV. The v2.5 adapters are currently best, but if you're budget-constrained the v2.0 ones are a bit cheaper and fine for lower-bandwidth usage. Verify any coax splitters are >=1600 MHz, remove any unneeded lines/splits, and you have a MOCA filter in place.



Powerline has apparently gotten better, but can still be problematic. If you go that route, pick them up from somewhere with a decent return policy in case they don't work out.