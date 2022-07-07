Question about inviting to Discord with link

I am trying to get whitelisted on a web 3 project that is launching soon, and in order to reach whitelist status, I must invite 15 people to their server with a link I generated.

I tried searching for a public forum or site specifically for posting discord invite links, but could not find any as most consider that spam. I also avoid social media so finding 15 people is not simple for me. Can anyone recommend a place where I can post this invite link where it is acceptable? Thanks in advance.