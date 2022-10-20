Question about i7 13700k build

Hello,



I would love to have some advices about my new build



I've ordered the 13700kf and its on its way but I'm having second thoughts :



I have a TUF 4090

I ordered a Strix Gaming Z790-F

My Aio is Is a Ryujin 360 with A12x25 fans,

My PSU is a Seasonic Prime TX1000 Titanium



I'm quite freaking easily about temps and even if the 13700kf won't be as warm as the I9 (I hope so?), i'm still a bit worried about it..



Will my psu be fine (no oc planned for now) and will my aio be good for the cpu?



I've seen there is way to limit power draw of the cpu without losing that much performances, I hope a proper tutorial will be available soon to do so!