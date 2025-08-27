question about firewall on linux daily driver

d3athf1sh
ok so i got my parents computer switched over to linux (widows11). ended up going with a windows themed version of Q4OS (debian). well the original project was called XPQ4 for people that still wanted an XP like experience, well i experimented with both and ended up with the updated win10 like version. ** for anyone interested>> https://xpq4.sourceforge.io
but my question is, i've noticed on most of the distro's i've been messing with all come with a firewall but it's always disabled by default. is that something that should be activated and if so what about with older people that aren't very computer savy like us and really only use it to pay bills, book plane tickets, email, amazon etc etc. also, there's a firewall enabled on the router which is fairly new (802.11ax) so if the one in linux machine is just gonna constantly be pinging notifications like zone alarm use to do i'm just going to leave it disabled anyway.
any input would be appreciated.
