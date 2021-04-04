Question about cheap wired headsets for PS4

What do people think about these cheap headsets? The guy in the video above really likes the Eksa E900. $40 for the 7.1 surround version, $30 for the stereo version. This would be for Call of Duty Warzone and Apex Legends on PS4.



There is an amazing variety of wired headsets on amazon with excellent reviews in the $20-$25 price range. Is the audio quality decent on these models as indicated by the user reviews? How would something like the Eksa compare to my old Turtle Beach Earforce X11?



It is interesting because I looked into using the old X11's on the PS4 and there seems to be a way to do it with an adapter for around $10. But these PS4 headsets are so cheap it might be worth it to just get something new.