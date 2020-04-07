Question about 3600C16

M

mateyman

n00b
Joined
Nov 12, 2019
Messages
9
As you guys know their are lots of 3600C16 timings, my question is: Won't 3600 16 19 19 39 be same performance as 3600 16 16 16 36 if they are both at the same speed regardless of b.die? Obv the b.die 3600C16 will OC better but if strictly XMP, its same performance right?

By performance I am really talking about avg fps, frametimes, % lows, etc...

I don't know why I am under impression that b.die ram has better frametimes and % lows which makes games more smooth. I would understand this because b.die can OC better so you can get some tighter timings or higher speed which in theory should boost fps,lows, frametimes in CPU bound situations but if we are talking about b.die vs non b.die running same speed especially 3600C16 (19 19 19 39) vs 3600C16 (16 16 16 36)
 
primetime

primetime

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 17, 2005
Messages
6,370
mateyman said:
As you guys know their are lots of 3600C16 timings, my question is: Won't 3600 16 19 19 39 be same performance as 3600 16 16 16 36 if they are both at the same speed regardless of b.die? Obv the b.die 3600C16 will OC better but if strictly XMP, its same performance right?

By performance I am really talking about avg fps, frametimes, % lows, etc...

I don't know why I am under impression that b.die ram has better frametimes and % lows which makes games more smooth. I would understand this because b.die can OC better so you can get some tighter timings or higher speed which in theory should boost fps,lows, frametimes in CPU bound situations but if we are talking about b.die vs non b.die running same speed especially 3600C16 (19 19 19 39) vs 3600C16 (16 16 16 36)
Click to expand...
honestly i see no point in obsessing over 1 or 2 fps (if even then)....99% of the time for most of us our gpu is the limiting factor unless your playing lowest settings at 480p....
its impossible to say what timings and speed ram will run stable at with a particular board until its tried anyway......if your pc is bullet proof stable then enjoy the games
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top