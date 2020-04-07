Question about 3600C16

As you guys know their are lots of 3600C16 timings, my question is: Won't 3600 16 19 19 39 be same performance as 3600 16 16 16 36 if they are both at the same speed regardless of b.die? Obv the b.die 3600C16 will OC better but if strictly XMP, its same performance right?



By performance I am really talking about avg fps, frametimes, % lows, etc...



I don't know why I am under impression that b.die ram has better frametimes and % lows which makes games more smooth. I would understand this because b.die can OC better so you can get some tighter timings or higher speed which in theory should boost fps,lows, frametimes in CPU bound situations but if we are talking about b.die vs non b.die running same speed especially 3600C16 (19 19 19 39) vs 3600C16 (16 16 16 36)