Quest 2 Air Link occasional stutters

Flogger23m
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jun 19, 2009
- Messages
- 14,562
Recently got a Quest 2. It isn't the latest VR headset, but it is quite a bit cheaper than used higher end options. So far it works decently, though I have been using it with Air Link. My PC is hooked up to the router via Ethernet cable. Router is an AX11000. I get occasional stutters every now and then. Is this to be expected with using Air Link or something with my connection? I am playing DCS and Project Wing Man on my PC, and I only do PCVR. Using Steam VR for those games.
Would a USB link cable remove any latency issues? I realize it would still be compressed video, but wondering if that may offer a more smooth experience. Would something like this work? It seemingly allows charging while playing as well which is a bonus.
