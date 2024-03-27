Quest 2 Air Link occasional stutters

reaper12 said: It's a really tough one to pin down. The TP-LINK AX routers can work for a while then sometimes cause stutters out of nowhere. TP-LINK did acknowledge the problem but never found a fix. What made this issue harder to get to the bottom of was that one of the TP-Link AX routers(either the AX1800 or the AX3000) works perfectly.



I would recommend you get a router. But you might not need to. If the AC mode works on your current router and you are happy with the performance then there might not be any need of spending more money. Or can you return the AX11000? Click to expand...

I've had it for a few years, so I can't return it. It works fine otherwise.The part about it working for a while then causing stutters out of nowhere seems to be my experience. I used it quite a bit today, with around an hour of perfectly flawless gameplay. But before that I had a good bit of stuttering. Generally closing the Occulus software, Steam, restarting the headset and re-connecting to my PC may fix it.Low frame rates may also result in more connection issues. If I am getting mid 30 frame rates, seemingly it has audio cutting in/out and some visual quality issues where as on my monitor everything is fine (except the low frame rates). Once the average gets up to 50-60 I find the connection to be much more stable. In particular I have been playing lot of Project Wingman, and I had two settings set to extreme that cut frame rates into the 30-40s. Turning those down to high boosted frame rates to around 55-80, and now connection issues are less prevalent on that game. But like I said, it still happens occasionally, and a reset may remedy it. Didn't really think low frame rates would cause additional issues, but that seems to be part of the problem on my end.