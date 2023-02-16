Quantum computing just got another step closer

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,456
Exciting stuff
"As with most research we see on the cutting-edge, I wouldn't expect to see these solutions implemented any time soon. There's likely far more testing to be done, and we're likely still a long way off seeing any qubits in the family home. Besides, there's still plenty of solutions needed before we can go truly quantum. Once they're done curing cancer and solving climate change, I can't wait to see what the future of PC gaming looks like when we do."
Source: https://www.pcgamer.com/quantum-computing-just-got-closer-with-scalable-chaplets/
"As with most research we see on the cutting-edge, I wouldn't expect to see these solutions implemented any time soon. There's likely far more testing to be done, and we're likely still a long way off seeing any qubits in the family home. Besides, there's still plenty of solutions needed before we can go truly quantum. Once they're done curing cancer and solving climate change, I can't wait to see what the future of PC gaming looks like when we do."
Source: https://www.pcgamer.com/quantum-computing-just-got-closer-with-scalable-chaplets/